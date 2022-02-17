Barracuda Fall 5-1 in Penalized Affair

February 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (14-26-1-0) dropped their seventh straight game in chippy 5-1 loss to the San Diego Gulls (16-20-2-0) on Wednesday night at the SAP Center. After the defeat, the Barracuda finished the head-to-head series with the Gulls going 1-7 and 0-4 at home.

- Joachim Blichfeld sniped his 15th goal of the season on the power-play. His six goals on the man-advantage are ranked second on the Barracuda.

- John Leonard added his ninth assist of the season and his fifth on the power-play. In his last 15 games, Leonard has seven goals and five assists for 13 points.

- The Barracuda's PK was perfect going 6-for-6 while the power-play went 1-for-5.

- Both clubs combined for a total of 72 penalty minutes.

The Barracuda are back on the ice this Saturday, Feb. 19 at the H-E-B Center to take on the Texas Stars at 5 p.m. The team returns back to the SAP Center on Wednesday, Feb. 23 against the Bakersfield Condors at 7 p.m. For tickets, go to SJBarracuda.com/tickets

Join the Battery:

Follow Frenzy to the 4,200-seat, two-story spectator arena which will serve as the new home for the San Jose Barracuda! The state-of-the-art facility will include 12 suites, eight loge boxes, one theatre suite, a 46-person party deck, three bar locations (with one at ice level), seven food concession stations, and two team merchandise stores. Join "The Battery" to become an exclusive member at the new facility!

A battery is a group or school of Barracuda. They ambush their predators and rely on their stealth and speed to capture their prey. As a member of the Battery, you are part of an exclusive group, and a key cog to the team's home-ice advantage. Beyond just access to all home games, you'll get food, beverage, ticket, and merchandise discounts, along with access to exclusive events with the players and at the facility.

Interested in more information, email sales@sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.