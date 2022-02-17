Moose Recall Desrosiers

February 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team recalled goaltender Philippe Desrosiers from the Trois-Rivieres Lions of the ECHL.

Philippe Desrosiers

Goaltender

Born Aug. 16, 1995 -- Saint-Hyacinthe, Que.

Height 6.01 -- Weight 204 -- Catches L

Desrosiers, 26, has suited up in two games for the Moose this season. The netminder has a record of 2-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .969 save percentage. Desrosiers has appeared in 19 games for the Lions this season with a record of 14-4-0 to go along with a 3.03 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and one shutout.

The Moose welcome the Milwaukee Admirals to Canada Life Centre for games Sunday (2 p.m.), Monday (2 p.m.) and Wednesday (7 p.m.). Sunday's matinee features a Mikhail Berdin bobblehead giveaway for the first 3,000 fans in attendance.

Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 season are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS. Visit MooseHockey.com/PACKAGES for more information on the benefits of being a Manitoba Moose Seat Holder.

You can catch every game on CJOB.com/sports, the Manitoba Moose App and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.