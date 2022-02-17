Florida Assigns Chase Priskie to Charlotte
February 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Another piece of the Checkers' blue line is back, as the Panthers have assigned Chase Priskie to Charlotte.
Priskie has bounced between the NHL and AHL this season, appearing in four games for Florida. With the Checkers, the defenseman has posted 18 points (4g, 14a) in 24 games - the most recent of which was a two-assist effort on Jan. 20.
The Checkers now head into a two-game set against Cleveland this weekend with as full a defensive corps as they've had in a long while - the addition of Priskie gives Charlotte five healthy NHL-contracted blue liners.
