T-Birds to Host Sensory-Friendly Game on April 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds, in conjunction with the Center for Human Development (CHD) and Springfield College's Department of Occupational Therapy, announced today that they will host a Sensory-Friendly game on Sunday, April 3 at 2:05 p.m. when the Thunderbirds host the Belleville Senators.

The game presentation will feature decreased stimulation, including:

No goal horn and noise meters

Decreased microphone & music volume

No strobing lights

Consistent lighting throughout the game and pregame

Two "Cool Down Stations" - a quiet area on the concourse and main entry level of the MassMutual Center, away from the seating bowl

A 'sensory story' booklet and other supportive items for guests

Since their inaugural season in 2016, the Springfield Thunderbirds have remained longtime partners with CHD. The partnership celebrates community-focused initiatives and difference makers in the Western Mass community. At each T-Birds home game, a "Game Changer" award is presented to a member of the crowd who has bettered his or her community in ways both large and small. Additionally, the two organizations have partnered to create an opportunity for all - including those with physical limitations - to enjoy the game of hockey with the introduction of the CHD Sled Hockey Thunderbirds. The Springfield Thunderbirds have also been steadfast supporters of the CHD Cancer House of Hope, which is committed to providing access to free services and therapies that bring comfort, care, strength, resilience and hope to patients with cancer and their loved ones.

"We are pleased to once again be able to put on a Sensory-Friendly game, and we are thankful for the great support of CHD in this initiative," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "This is once again a great way to introduce an entirely new audience to this great game by making it more conducive to those with sensitivities. We look forward to making this year's game another unforgettable experience."

"Helping people of all backgrounds and abilities enjoy positive life experiences is a big part of fulfilling our mission," said Ben Craft, Vice President of Community Engagement for CHD. "Our first-ever sensory-friendly game in 2020 was a tremendous success, and we are delighted to again be partnering with the T-Birds and Springfield College to give more fans the chance to enjoy a great experience at a hockey game."

"The Occupational Therapy Program at Springfield College is excited to once again be part of this initiative with the Thunderbirds and CHD. The sensory-friendly game allows individuals with sensory sensitivities to fully engage in the hockey experience, which may not have been possible without the modifications the Thunderbirds organization is implementing," said Lori Vaughn, Professor and Chair of the Springfield College Occupational Therapy Program. "The occupational therapy student volunteers have been working to help create a sensory-friendly environment and activities to support children and families in the cool down stations."

