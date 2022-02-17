Griffins Split Two-Game Series at Texas

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Grand Rapids Griffins completed their four-game road trip with a 3-1 defeat at the Texas Stars on Wednesday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The Griffins finished the trip 2-2 against the Stars and the Iowa Wild.

The loss marked the first time the Griffins have not come away with points against the Stars this season (2-1-1-0). Kyle Criscuolo (0-2-2) has now recorded points in back-to-back contests while Ryan Murphy's goal crowned him the league leader in tallies among defensemen with nine on the year. The Griffins concluded the road season series against Texas with a 2-1-1-0 record, which marked the first time Grand Rapids finished above the 0.500 mark at Texas since the 2015-16 campaign.

Texas got off to a fast start in the opening frame, lighting the lamp first at 3:48. L'Esperance scored on a deflection when Ryan Shea sent a long shot from the left-wing circle to the goal mouth.

Grand Rapids tied the contest at one during its third power play opportunity of the period with 3:17 remaining. Criscuolo at the left boards delivered the disc to Murphy, who went left-to-right down the slot and sent a backhander into the top right corner.

The Stars broke the tie game at 10:27 in the middle frame when Jordan Kawaguchi notched his first goal of the season. Kawaguchi gathered a loose puck in the crease and sent it past the glove of Calvin Pickard to give Texas a 2-1 lead.

L'Esperance scored his second tally of the contest in the third during the Stars' man advantage with 3:46 remaining in the game. L'Esperance sent an initial shot toward net, and the Michigan native gathered the rebound in the slot and fired a wrister past the netminder, giving Texas a 3-1 victory.

Notes

*Grand Rapids has now scored on the power play in five of the last six contests.

*Murphy extended his point streak to three games (2-1-3).

Grand Rapids 1 0 0 - 1

Texas 1 1 1 - 3

1st Period-1, Texas, L'Esperance 14 (Shea, Louis), 3:48. 2, Grand Rapids, Murphy 9 (Criscuolo, Elson), 16:43 (PP). Penalties-Dellandrea Tex (high-sticking), 4:05; Barteaux Tex (boarding), 8:53; Louis Tex (tripping), 16:07.

2nd Period-3, Texas, Kawaguchi 1 (McKenzie, Dellandrea), 10:27. Penalties-Lashoff Gr (cross-checking), 3:18; Criscuolo Gr (hooking), 7:04.

3rd Period-4, Texas, L'Esperance 15 (Gregoire), 16:14. Penalties-Newpower Gr (hooking), 5:13; Rosburg Tex (slashing), 13:03; Spezia Gr (tripping), 14:05.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 10-6-4-20. Texas 9-9-12-30.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 4; Texas 0 / 4.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Pickard 15-11-5 (30 shots-27 saves). Texas, Scheel 4-5-5 (20 shots-19 saves).

A-3,580

Three Stars

1.TEX L'Esperance (two goals); 2. TEX Kawaguchi (goal); 3. GR Murphy (goal)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 18-19-5-2 (43 pts.) / Sat., Feb 19 vs. Rockford 7 p.m.

Texas: 14-18-5-3 (36 pts.) / Sat., Feb. 19 vs. San Jose 7 p.m. CST

