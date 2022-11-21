Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 5

November 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-1-0 for the fifth week of the season. Worcester fell to the Reading Royals on Wednesday night 6-2, took down the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-2 in overtime on Friday, then dispatched the Swamp Rabbits 7-0 for Frontline Heroes Night on Saturday evening.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 16 vs. Reading Royals | 6-2L

The Railers fell for the first time at home during the 2022-23 season with a 6-2 loss to the Reading Royals. Alec Butcher (1-0-1) put the Royals ahead, 1-0, on a scrambly goal at 3:17 of the first period. Collin Adams (1-0-1) tied it for Worcester at 9:26 with a nice wrist shot from the left dot but Reading tacked on three more shortly thereafter. Max Newton (2-0-2) scored at 12:09 and 14:10, Hoffman (1-0-1) at 15:44 and it was 4-1 after 20 minutes. Reading's Tyler Kirkup (1-0-1) threw in another one 1:20 into the second before Blake Christensen (1-0-1) got it back and made it 5-2. Trey Bradley (1-1-2) put a cap on the scoring with his second of the season to make it 6-2 Reading with 11:15 left in the second. Worcester outshot Reading 20-2 for the third period, but failed to beat Nolan Maier as the team fell 6-2.

Friday, Nov. 18 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 3-2OTW

The Railers are 3-0 in OTs this season, one of the triumphs coming via a shootout, the other two via Collin Adams (1-1-2). He got his second overtime goal of the season Friday night in Worcester's dramatic 3-2 victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Jimmy Lambert (1-0-1) and Blade Jenkins (1-0-1) had the other Worcester goals. Adams' came on an overtime power play, the teams skating 4 on 3, and snapped a streak of 13 straight power plays without a goal. The Railers had a huge advantage on power plays, getting five to Greenville's one. The Swamp Rabbits' goals were sandwiched around Worcester's two regulation goals. Nikita Pavlychev (1-0-1) had one, Carter Souch (1-0-1) the other. Souch scored on Greenville's lone power play, beating Ken Appleby from the right circle at 14:58 of the third period.

Saturday, Nov. 19 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7-0W

Seven different players scored goals, 10 had assists and rookie goaltender Henrik Tikkanen stopped 41 shots as Worcester pummeled the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 7-0. It was the most lopsided shutout in franchise history and tied the team record for the biggest margin of victory. In order, the goal scorers were Jimmy Lambert (1-1-2), Bobby Butler (1-0-1), Connor McCarthy (1-1-2), Brent Beaudoin (1-1-2), Blade Jenkins (1-2-3), Nolan Vesey (1-1-2) and Quin Ryan (1-1-2). Blade Jenkins had a pair of assists as did Reece Newkirk (not to mention his second fighting major of the season). McCarthy's goal at 16:19 of the first period was his first of the season and first since last Feb. 12 when he was also 1-1-2. Worcester scored three in the first, three in the second and one in the third. In a 7-0 outcome, goaltending might seem irrelevant but Tikkanen was tremendous as the Railers were outshot, 41-30. It was the first shutout by a Worcester goaltender this season and the first by a Railers goalie since Ken Appleby won, 3-0, at Trois-Rivieres last April 13.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 23 at Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25 at Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26 at Norfolk Admirals | 6:05 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Connor McCarthy is now up to ten points in his Railers career.

Nolan Vesey is one point away from reaching the 50-point plateau with Worcester.

Collin Adams has scored the game-winning goal while recording an assist in three games this season.

Jimmy Lambert and Collin Adams are the only Railers to have played in all 14 games so far this season.

Jimmy Lambert is on an eight-game point streak (4-7-11). This is the second-longest active point streak in the ECHL as of Monday.

Blade Jenkins is now up to 30 professional career points.

Reece Newkirk is now up to 40 professional career points.

Henrik Tikkanen recorded the first shutout by a Railer this season.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 12-2-0 on the season.

Worcester's 7-0 win ties the largest margin of victory in franchise history.

Worcester has limited their opponent to three goals or fewer in eleven games this season and is 11-0-0 in such games

The Railers have scored the game's first goal in ten out of their 14 games played.

Worcester is the least penalized team in the ECHL at 9.07 penalty minutes per game. They are the only team averaging fewer than ten.

