Fan Cave Becomes the Preferred Ticket Resale Partner of the Jacksonville Icemen

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen are pleased to announce that the team has entered into a partnership with Fan Cave Tickets as the Preferred Ticket Resale Partner of the Jacksonville Icemen.

Fan Cave is the preferred ticket resale partner of the Jacksonville Icemen, along with nearly a dozen other ECHL and AHL teams. Fan Cave uses unique purchasing solutions that are tailored to the needs of each franchise individually, based on sales goals and secondary market demand, to help eliminate ticketing risk. Through the practices of data sharing, consolidation, and community engagement, and a focus on minor league sports, Fan Cave takes ticket brokering partnerships to a whole new level.

"We are honored to partner with Zawyer Sports to provide ticket resale solutions for the Jacksonville Icemen," said Fan Cave Owner Nate Long. "Throughout our eight-year history, we have had the opportunity to partner with a multitude of incredible franchises in the ECHL, and still, every new partnership brings a renewed sense of excitement to our organization. Our goal at Fan Cave has always been to combine families and community, with sports and entertainment, by working exclusively with minor league sporting franchises and their venues. Through this partnership, we are able to provide secure ticket transactions to customers, offer special event and seating opportunities, and engage in community outreach projects to help bring fans to hockey games in both Jacksonville and Savannah for many years to come; while helping to streamline broker services and eliminate ticketing risk for both franchises."

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Fan Cave Tickets to the Icemen Family," said Icemen CEO Andy Kaufmann. "They will provide a great service to our fans and to our organization. In addition, their community initiatives in serving the community align with our community goals. We look forward to growing this relationship with Fan Cave for years to come."

For more information visit www.fancavetickets.com.

