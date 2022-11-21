ECHL Transactions - November 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 21, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Semyon Babintsev, F

Newfoundland:

Kyle McGrath, F

Jordan Escott, F

Worcester:

Conor Breen, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Paul McAvoy, F traded to Kalamazoo

Fort Wayne:

Add Semyon Babintsev, F activated from Injured Reserve

Indy:

Delete Cliff Watson, D recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve

Add Jake Durflinger, F activated from reserve

Delete T.J. Fergus, D placed on reserve

Delete Matthew Boucher, F loaned to Belleville

Kansas City:

Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)

Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)

Newfoundland:

Add Jack Badini, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Tulsa:

Add Ryley Lindgren, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wichita:

Add Connor Walters, D activated from Injured Reserve

Worcester:

Add Derek Osik, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Derek Osik, F placed on reserve

