ECHL Transactions - November 21
November 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, November 21, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Semyon Babintsev, F
Newfoundland:
Kyle McGrath, F
Jordan Escott, F
Worcester:
Conor Breen, D
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Paul McAvoy, F traded to Kalamazoo
Fort Wayne:
Add Semyon Babintsev, F activated from Injured Reserve
Indy:
Delete Cliff Watson, D recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Justin Wells, D activated from reserve
Add Jake Durflinger, F activated from reserve
Delete T.J. Fergus, D placed on reserve
Delete Matthew Boucher, F loaned to Belleville
Kansas City:
Delete John Schiavo, F/D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/16)
Delete Josh Lammon, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/21)
Newfoundland:
Add Jack Badini, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Tulsa:
Add Ryley Lindgren, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wichita:
Add Connor Walters, D activated from Injured Reserve
Worcester:
Add Derek Osik, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Derek Osik, F placed on reserve
