Stingrays Weekly Report: November 21, 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter the week tied for first in the South Division with the Florida Everblades. South Carolina picked up five points in four games last week against Orlando and Jacksonville. The Stingrays have a few days off before the team heads to Atlanta to take on the Gladiators for a pair of contests this Friday and Saturday.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 8-3-1-0

LAST WEEK: 2-1-1-0

TUESDAY: ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 3, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 0

(Amway Center - Orlando, FL)

The Stingrays were held scoreless in their battle Tuesday night against Orlando on the road at the Amway Center. The Stingrays defense held the Solar Bears to 18 total shots in the contest as Stevenson stopped 15 of 17 before Orlando's empty net goal iced the game.

FRIDAY: JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN 4, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3 (OT)

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Stingrays jumped out to a 3-0 lead behind goals from Carter Turnbull, Kevin O'Neil, and Josh Wilkins. Jacksonville scored three unanswered goals to force overtime before Ara Nazarian netted the game-winner for the Icemen. Clay Stevenson stopped 26 shots in the overtime loss.

SATURDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 5, ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

The Stingrays gained a three-goal advantage through the first 20 minutes of play with tallies from Bear Hughes, Tarek Baker, and Kevin O'Neil. Carter Turnbull added his 10th of the year in the second period before Ryan Scarfo shut the door in the third frame. Orlando netted one goal in the contest while Tyler Wall turned back 25 of 26 shots he faced in net for the win.

SUNDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3, ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS 1

(North Charleston Coliseum - North Charleston, SC)

Ryan Scarfo sent the undies flying on Undie Sunday at the North Charleston Coliseum midway through the second period before Orlando evened the score a minute and a half later. Kevin O'Neil netted the game-winner for his eighth goal of the year and Anthony Del Gaizo put the game out of reach on his third marker of the season. Clay Stevenson turned out his best performance of the year, stopping 37 of 38 shots he faced in the win.

THIS WEEK

Saturday, November 25: at Atlanta Gladiators, 7:00 p.m. (Gas South Arena)

Saturday, November 26: at Atlanta Gladiators, 7:00 p.m. (Gas South Arena)

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 10 - Carter Turnbull

Assists: 11 - Jonny Evans

Points: 15 - Jonny Evans, Kevin O'Neil, Carter Turnbull

Plus/Minus: Plus-9 - Connor Moore

Penalty Minutes: 54 - Evan Wardley

Shots On Goal: 40 - Jonny Evans

Wins: 3 - Clay Stevenson, Tyler Wall

Goals Against Average: 2.05 - Clay Stevenson

Save Percentage: 0.906 - Clay Stevenson

Only includes players on the active roster

HOME IS WHERE THE HEART IS

With a 2-0-1 record at home last weekend, South Carolina extended their point streak to six straight contests to open the season at the North Charleston Coliseum. With their overall record of 5-0-1 at home, the Stingrays are the only team that remains unbeaten in regulation, outscoring opponents 32-16.

HUSKIES KEEP HOWLING

Following the conclusion of last year's college season, the Stingrays signed a trio of University of Connecticut Huskies: Jonny Evans, Kevin O'Neil, and Carter Turnbull. The group of rookies have impressed in the early parts of this season, leading the Stingrays in goals scored (Turnbull has 10), assists (Evans has 12), and overall points (all tied with 15). This past week, they tallied a combined nine points on five goals and four assists.

CHERNIWCHAN TIES KISER

Andrew Cherniwchan has played nearly his entire career in South Carolina and is currently in his 10th full season as a Stingray. On Sunday, Cherniwchan reached another milestone in his career, tying Nate Kiser for third most games played in franchise history. The Stingrays captain is on track to surpass Kiser with his 413th game played this upcoming weekend.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

