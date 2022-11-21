Glads Weekly

DULUTH, Ga. - The Gladiators picked up three of a possible six points on the road last week against the Florida Everblades. Atlanta returns home to Gas South Arena this week for one matchup against the Savannah Ghost Pirates and two engagements with the South Carolina Stingrays.

A Look Ahead: The Gladiators and Ghost Pirates meet on Thanksgiving Day for a 7:00 PM puck drop. By bringing a canned good or hygiene product to Thursday's game, fans can redeem a buy one, get one free ticket deal at the box office for the game against Savannah. Atlanta is 1-1-0-0 against their in-state rivals this season. The two clubs last played on Nov. 13 when Sanghoon Shin provided the game-winner in overtime for the Gladiators in a 4-3 victory. TICKETS

On Black Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26, the Glads will take on the South Carolina Stingrays for a pair of games. The Stingrays are 8-3-1-0 on the season and lead the division with 17 points.

Guerts Going Crazy: Gabe Guertler netted two goals for Atlanta last Wednesday on the road against the Florida Everblades. Reece Vitelli added a tally of his own, and goaltender Tyler Parks stopped 27 of 29 Florida shots in the Gladiators' 3-2 win.

Glads Pick up Point on Friday: Cody Sylvester scored with just 96 seconds left in the third period to force overtime and secure a point for Atlanta. Florida's Lucas Kalble netted the game-winner in the extra frame to give the Everblades a 5-4 overtime victory. Eric Neiley picked up three assists for the Gladiators.

Saturday Battle: Atlanta led twice in Saturday's matchup against Florida but fell 3-2 in the final game of the road trip. Sylvester and Neiley both found the back of the net for the Glads, but late goals in both the first and second periods from Florida's Blake Winiecki sunk Atlanta. Defenseman Derek Topatigh extended his assist streak to six games in the loss.

NOTEBOOK:

Derek Topatigh now has assists in six straight games (seven assists total).

Topatigh has the longest active assist streak in the ECHL.

The Gladiators have won their last three games at home.

Atlanta has scored power-play goals in its last eight games.

The Glads have only allowed three power-play goals in the last eight games.

Atlanta has the third-best penalty kill in the ECHL at 91.3%.

The Gladiators rank fourth the ECHL with 35.36 shots per game.

