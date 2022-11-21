Oilers Sign Ryley Lindgren, Bolster Forward Depth

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Monday the addition of forward Ryley Lindgren to the roster.

Lindgren, 26, joins the Oilers on rookie status, coming off a three-game ATO contract with the Norfolk Admirals during the conclusion 2021-22 regular season.

Prior to his pro career, the East St. Paul, MB native completed four seasons with the Mount Royal University Cougars, recording 70 points (33G, 37A) in 80 games.

The 6'0, 185 lbs. forward spent five seasons in the WHL, compiling 186 points (79G, 107A) in 285 games, spread among Brandon, Lethbridge and Swift Current.

The Oilers open the week on the road, squaring off against the Wichita Thunder in the first of four-straight games on Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:05 p.m.

