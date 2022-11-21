Thunder Weekly, November 14

November 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder share a laugh

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder share a laugh(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played just one time this past week. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Sunday, Nov. 20

Kansas City at Wichita, 5-4 L (OT)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, Nov. 23

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Winning Wednesday, presented by Ollie's Bargain Outlet. Buy Tickets

Friday, Nov. 25

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Tulsa at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Nickelodeon Night Featuring TMNT, presented by Burns & McDonnell. Buy Tickets

Sunday, Nov. 27

Wichita at Tulsa, 4:05 p.m.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App. Watch every game live on FloHockey**

**Join Matthew Harding before every home game for the Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:40 p.m. for home games and 3:40 on Sunday**

WICHITA

HOME: 5-1-1-0

AWAY: 2-1-1-0

OVERALL: 7-2-2-0

Last 10: 7-1-2-0

Streak: 4-0-1-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 15 points, .750 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brayden Watts, 6

Assists: Billy Constantinou, 10

Points: Brayden Watts, 13

+/-: Cole MacDonald, +4

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 28

APPETIZER - Wichita played once this past week, falling in overtime on Sunday afternoon to Kansas City. Over the next week, the Thunder will play Tulsa four times in five days over the Thanksgiving holiday.

STUFFING - Brayden Watts is currently riding a four-game point-streak after scoring in the third period on Sunday. He has three goals over his last two games and needs 11 points to hit 100 for his ECHL career.

GRAVY - Cole MacDonald has been a solid addition to the Thunder. He has points in five-straight games (1g, 5a) and assists in his last five.

TURKEY TROT - Mark Liwiski put home a rebound on Sunday afternoon that helped the Thunder pull even against Kansas City. He has goals in back-to-back games.

SECOND HELPING - Dylan MacPherson recorded his second goal of the season on Sunday. He has points in back-to-back games. The fourth-year pro has five points (2g, 3a) in eight games this year.

PUMPKIN PIE - Wichita has been somewhat of an anomaly when it comes to the shot department. The Thunder are being outshot 411-291 this year and 132-77 in the third period. Despite these statistics, Wichita is 7-1-2 when being outshot by its opponent and has only outshot the opponent one time this season.

THUNDERBOLTS...Timur Ibragimov has assists in three-straight games...Stefan Fournier is tied for the league-lead with three game-winning goals, first in shooting percentage (45.5%) and first in power play goals (4)...Mark Liwiski is third for rookies with 28 penalty minutes...Wichita is 4-0-0 when scoring first...Wichita is 5-0-0 when leading after two...Wichita is 3-0-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 5-0-2 in one-goal games...

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits. Click here to learn more.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.