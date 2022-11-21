ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

November 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Adirondack's Turcotte fined, suspended

Adirondack's Yannick Turcotte has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #689, Adirondack at Reading, on Nov. 20.

Turcotte is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 14:37 of the first period.

Turcotte will miss Adirondack's game vs. Newfoundland on Nov. 23.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Indy's Cameron fined, suspended

Indy's Christopher Cameron has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #158, Wheeling at Indy, on Nov. 20.

Cameron was assessed a match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 13:31 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Cameron will miss Indy's game at Wheeling on Nov. 23.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.