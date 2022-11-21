ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
November 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Adirondack's Turcotte fined, suspended
Adirondack's Yannick Turcotte has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #689, Adirondack at Reading, on Nov. 20.
Turcotte is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 14:37 of the first period.
Turcotte will miss Adirondack's game vs. Newfoundland on Nov. 23.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Indy's Cameron fined, suspended
Indy's Christopher Cameron has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #158, Wheeling at Indy, on Nov. 20.
Cameron was assessed a match penalty for fighting under Rule #46.15 at 13:31 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Cameron will miss Indy's game at Wheeling on Nov. 23.
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 21, 2022
- ECHL Transactions - November 21 - ECHL
- Goaltender Adam Scheel Re-Assigned to Idaho from Texas by Dallas - Idaho Steelheads
- Komets Climb into Third Place - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Schedule Changes - Maine Mariners
- Glads Weekly - Atlanta Gladiators
- Fan Cave Becomes the Preferred Ticket Resale Partner of the Jacksonville Icemen - Jacksonville Icemen
- Season Ticket Holders Celebrate 30th Anniversary at Opening Night - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Weekly - Week 6 - Idaho Steelheads
- ECHL Announces Solar Bears Schedule Change - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Weekly Report: November 21, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 5 - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings out Snipe Landers', Ready for Lavender Ice this Week - Kalamazoo Wings
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.