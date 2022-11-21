ECHL Announces Schedule Changes
November 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The ECHL on Monday announced the following changes to the 2022-23 schedule, with one change impacting the Mariners. These changes are a result of the opponent change on Friday, November 11, which resulted in Orlando playing at Jacksonville in place of Trois-Rivières due to the Lions' travel delays as a result of Hurricane Nicole.
* Saturday, Jan. 28 - Orlando at Greenville is now Savannah at Greenville at 7:05 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, Feb. 22 - Savannah at Greenville is now Worcester at Greenville at 7:05 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, Apr. 12 - Worcester at Maine is now Trois-Rivières at Maine at 7:00 p.m. ET
On Wednesday, April 12th, the Mariners will play their regularly scheduled home game at 7 PM at the Cross Insurance Arena. The only change is the opponent, which will now be the Trois-Rivieres Lions instead of the Worcester Railers.
The Mariners have a three-game homestand this week starting on Wednesday night against the Reading Royals at 7 PM. There will be a Thanksgiving Food Drive for South Portland Food Cupboard at the drop box outside the Ware-Butler box office. The Royals are also the opponent on Friday night at 7:15 PM before the Newfoundland Growlers come in on Saturday at 6 PM for Star Wars Night.
Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.
