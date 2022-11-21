ECHL Announces Solar Bears Schedule Change
November 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following changes to the 2022-23 schedule. These changes are a result of the opponent change on Friday, November 11, which resulted in Orlando playing at Jacksonville in place of Trois-Rivières due to the Lions' travel delays as a result of Hurricane Nicole.
* Saturday, Jan. 28 - Orlando at Greenville is now Savannah at Greenville at 7:05 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, Feb. 22 - Savannah at Greenville is now Worcester at Greenville at 7:05 p.m. ET
* Wednesday, Apr. 12 - Worcester at Maine is now Trois-Rivières at Maine at 7:00 p.m. ET
Click here to purchase tickets for Women in Hockey Night!
2022-23 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2022-23 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.
