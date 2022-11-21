ECHL Announces Solar Bears Schedule Change

ORLANDO, Fla. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following changes to the 2022-23 schedule. These changes are a result of the opponent change on Friday, November 11, which resulted in Orlando playing at Jacksonville in place of Trois-Rivières due to the Lions' travel delays as a result of Hurricane Nicole.

* Saturday, Jan. 28 - Orlando at Greenville is now Savannah at Greenville at 7:05 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, Feb. 22 - Savannah at Greenville is now Worcester at Greenville at 7:05 p.m. ET

* Wednesday, Apr. 12 - Worcester at Maine is now Trois-Rivières at Maine at 7:00 p.m. ET

