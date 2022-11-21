K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings out Snipe Landers', Ready for Lavender Ice this Week

November 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







Kalamazoo prepares for four in five nights around Thanksgiving Holiday with three at home.

OVERALL RECORD: 4-5-1-0

LAST WEEK: 1-0-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, play three of their four games this week at home. First, the K-Wings host the Iowa Heartlanders Wednesday on 'Lavender Ice.' Kalamazoo then welcomes the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, before a home-and-home series with the Indy Fuel this weekend that starts in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-0-0-0 (4-3 OT/SO)

Kalamazoo played a tight contest in Sunday's matinee affair against the Iowa Heartlanders in Coralville, IA, needing a shootout to decide the victor. The K-Wings leaned on starting goaltender Evan Cormier in the overtime period, and he rewarded his team with six magnificent stops and was flawless in the shootout.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

This week, the K-Wings will play four games in five nights with three at Wings Event Center.

First, we celebrate 'Lavender Ice' on Wednesday November, 23 versus Iowa at 7:00 p.m. EST, supporting the NHL's 'Hockey Fights Cancer Night' initiative. Join the K-Wings by wearing lavender, and stick around for the jersey auction post-game. Also, it's a 269 night! Enjoy $2 beers & sodas, $6 wings baskets and a $10 ticket ($11 day of). It's also a 'Winning Wednesday.' That means if the K-Wings win you win. Just bring your ticket stub to the Box Office, within one-half hour of game completion, to receive your free ticket to the Dec. 21 game versus Cincinnati at Wings Event Center. Plus, the first 1,000 fans receive a K-Wings rally towel!

Then on Friday, November 25 at 7:00 p.m. EST, it's '70s Alumni Night' versus Wheeling at Wings Event Center. In the K-Wings' 48-year history, no era has been more important than the 1970s K-Wings. Join us to celebrate the distinguished group that brought home Kalamazoo's first professional championship. K-Wings legends Neil Meadmore, Brian McDavid and Alvin White will be in the house and signing autographs outside Section 16 during the 1st Intermission. It's also a $3 Friday! So, bring the family to enjoy $3 beers, sodas & hot dogs, presented by Bud Light.

Finally, on Sunday, November 27 at 3:00 p.m. EST the K-Wings will host the 'Autism Awareness Game' versus the Indy Fuel at Wings Event Center. We've made great strides in raising awareness and supporting people with autism spectrum disorder in the last decade, and we're proud to lift awareness even higher. Be one of the first 1,000 fans through the door to claim your K-Wings Beanie, and bring your skates because fans skate the ice with the players post-game ($3 skate rentals available).

RESULTS

Sunday, Nov. 20 - Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3 (OT/SO) (Xtream Arena - Coralville, IA)

>> The Kalamazoo Wings (4-5-1-0) overcame a late push by the Iowa Hearlanders (1-7-1-1) in the third period and won in shootout fashion at Xstream Arena on Sunday. Evan Cormier (3-3-1), stopped 32 of 35 shots in the win, including a couple incredible saves in overtime to keep the K-Wings in it. Kalamazoo opened the scoring with a power play goal by Mason McCarty (5), who deflected in a one-time shot from the right circle by Brandon Saigeon (5) off the initial feed from Justin Murray (4) at the 8:05 mark of the second. Then in the third, Darby Llewellyn (1) scored his first goal as a K-Wing, stuffing in a rebound from a Max Humitz (2) blast from the blue line to regain the lead. Ryan Cook (2) earned the second assist. Kalamazoo struck again just 5:42 later as Raymond Brice (2) streaked down the right side and sent the puck into the net. Justin Taylor (3) and Matheson Iacopelli (1) assisted on the goal. The Heartlanders responded with two goals to force overtime. Cormier made six stops in the extra frame to send the contest to a shootout, and Saigeon and Taylor both scored on their shootout attempts. Cormier stopped both Iowa tries to earn Kalamazoo its second road victory of the season.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Wednesday, Nov. 23 - Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Friday, Nov. 25 - Wheeling at Kalamazoo, 7:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Nov. 26 - Kalamazoo at Indy, 7:00 p.m. EST - Indiana Farmers Coliseum (Indianapolis, IN)

Sunday, Nov. 27 - Indy at Kalamazoo, 3:00 p.m. EST - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

ON THE MOVE

Nov. 15 - Forward Tyler Irvine was recalled from loan by Cleveland (AHL)

Nov. 17 - Goalie Pavel Cajan was recalled from loan by Cleveland (AHL)

Nov. 18 - Goalie Hunter Vorva was signed to a standard player contract by Kalamazoo

FAST FACTS

- Forward Darby Llewellyn scored his first goal as a K-Wing in Sunday's victory over Iowa

- With rookie forward Mason McCarty's power play goal (5) against Iowa on Sunday, he now leads all K-Wings in points scored (9) for the second straight week.

- Forward Justin Taylor (238) notched a goal in the shootout against Iowa on Sunday and is currently one regulation or overtime goal away from tying Kevin Schamehorn and Mike Wanchuk (239) for the K-Wings all-time goal mark.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 9 - Mason McCarty

GOAL: 5 - Matheson Iacopelli, Mason McCarty

ASSISTS: 5 - Justin Murray, Chad Nychuck, Brandon Saigeon

PLUS/MINUS: +2 - Raymond Brice, Justin Murray, Collin Saccoman

PIMS: 19 - Justin Murray

PP GOALS: 3 - Matheson Iacopelli

SH GOALS: N/A

GW GOALS: 1 - Max Humitz, Mason McCarty, Coale Norris

SHOTS: 30 - Max Humitz

WINS: 3 - Evan Cormier

GAA: 2.82 - Evan Cormier

SAVE %: .914 - Evan Cormier

* Currently with Cleveland (AHL)

** Currently with Columbus (NHL)

(Goaltending statistics reflect minimum three games started)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 1/2 (50.0%)

This Season - 9/41 (22.0%) - No. 12 in the ECHL

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 2/3 (66.7%)

This Season - 31/39 (79.5%) - No. 14 in the ECHL

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.