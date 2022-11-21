Walleye Weekly

Overall Record: 4-5-0-1, 5th Central Division, Current Streak: 3 Losses

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

November 18 vs. Wheeling (2-1 Loss)

November 19 vs. Indy (4-3 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 23 at Cincinnati at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

November 25 vs. Fort Wayne at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

November 26 at Fort Wayne at 7:35 p.m. (7:20 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

November 27 at Wheeling at 4:10 p.m. (3:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

WALLEYE NOTES

Close to posting the first home win: Both Friday and Saturday night Toledo had the lead in the games but couldn't find their way to that elusive first home win with a 2-1 loss to Wheeling and a 4-3 defeat to Indy. The Walleye and Fort Wayne Komets are the only teams in the ECHL not to record a home win.

Leading the way: Forward Gordie Green (2G, 6A) had an assist in each game this past weekend and caught Mitchell Heard (3G, 5A) for the Walleye lead in points with eight in the first ten games. First year forward Joseph Nardi has collected seven assists so far which leads Toledo and checks him in second on the scoring list. Goaltender Sebastian Cossa has played nine of Toledo's ten games and ranks second in the league in minutes played (544) and is fourth in saves (224).

Another sellout on the board: Saturday night's standing room only crowd of 7,881 was the third sellout for the Walleye at the Huntington Center in five home contests. Saturday was also the 231st all-time sellout in Walleye history. Toledo has had 203 of those in the regular season and another 28 in the playoffs. For the year, Walleye are averaging 7,235 fans per game, which is good for fourth most in the ECHL.

Four city tour ahead: Toledo starts a busy week on Wednesday when they head to Cincinnati for the first road game against the Cyclones. The first match up between went to the Cyclones back on November 5 (3-1). Friday night is the lone home game of the week for Toledo as they host Fort Wayne in the first of back-to-back games against the Komets. The Walleye skate into Fort Wayne on Saturday where they beat the Komets 2-1 on November 11. The grind ends Sunday with a game in Wheeling. The Walleye and Nailers have split the season series (four games) so far this year with the road team winning every game.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Gordie Green (0 goals - 2 assists = 2 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Sebastian Cossa (0-2-0, 3.07 GAA, .885 save %)

