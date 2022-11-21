Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears welcome the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Florida Everblades to the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center this week for three home games.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Wednesday, November 23 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7 p.m.

Thursday, November 24 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 12 p.m.

Saturday, November 26 vs. Florida Everblades at 7:00 p.m.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE

SEASON RECORD: 4-6-1-1 (.385)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-1

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 3-6-0-1

EASTERN CONFERENCE STANDINGS: 12th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Ross Olsson - 10 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 5 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Tristan Langan - 7 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 35 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Dmitry Semykin - +3

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, November 15 vs. South Carolina: 3-0 W

Behind a 30-save performance from Brad Barone and a six-for-six effort on the penalty kill, the Solar Bears took a bite out of the Stingrays with power play goals from Joe Carroll and captain Ross Olsson. Tyler Bird added an empty net goal in the third to give Orlando the 3-0 victory.

Friday, November 18 at Savannah: 2-1 L SO

A season-high, 49 saves for Brad Barone in regulation and overtime was not enough to earn the Solar Bears a win, as Savannah picked up the extra point in a 2-1 shootout decision. Shawn Szydlowski scored the Solar Bears in the second period.

Saturday, November 19 at South Carolina: 5-1 L

The Solar Bears and Stingrays played a physical contest Saturday resulting in 99 minutes in penalties. The Stingrays made the Solar Bears pay, scoring three power play goals in the game and besting Orlando by a 5-1 score. The Solar Bears goal came on the power play from veteran defenseman Michael Brodzinski.

Sunday, November 20 at South Carolina: 3-1 L

In the Sunday afternoon rematch, another stellar performance from Brad Barone was not enough to allow Orlando to earn a victory. The Solar Bears put a season-high 21 shots on goal in the third period, but could not solve Clay Stevenson in an attempt to tie the game. Maxim Cajkovic scored his first goal of the season in the loss.

BITES:

Goaltender Jack LaFontaine is second in the ECHL in saves with 240

Michael Brodzinskiis 10th in ECHL scoring among defenseman (3g-6a)

The Solar Bears are ranked 2nd in the South Division and 6th in the ECHL in penalty minutes with 215 on the season and averaging 16.54 minutes per game.

The Solar Bears are 4-1-0-0 when scoring first this season.

Orlando is ranked 6th in the ECHL on the power play at home scoring 26.3% on the man-advantage

The Solar Bears are undefeated when leading after two periods (4-0-0-0)

Saturday's game against South Carolina was the second most penalized game played in the ECHL this season (99 combined PIMS)

Brad Barone made 115 saves this week, for a combined 1.30 GAA and .968 SV%

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2022-23 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 5 GP, 1-4-0, .870%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 15 GP, 5-9-1, .907%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 18 GP, 6g-6a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Vancouver Canucks - 6 GP, 4-1-1, .898%

Ryan Reaves - Forward - New York Rangers - 12 GP, 0g-0a

