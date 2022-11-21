Komets Climb into Third Place

Fort Wayne, IN - Komets secured three points last week with a win at Indy and a shootout loss versus Allen on Saturday. The team now sits in third place in the Central Division after 11 games with a record of 4-4-1-2. The Komets square off with Cincinnati on Thursday for the annual Bob Chase Memorial Game at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Last week's results

Thu.11/17 at Indy FW 6 - IND 3 W

Sat.11/19 vs Allen FW 4 - ALN 5 SOL

About last week - After a slow start in Indy, the Komets were able to rally from being down 3-1 at the end of the first period to prevail 6-3. After giving up three goals, Komet goaltender Colton Point was pulled in favor of rookie Rylen Parenteau after the first period. The comeback began when captain Anthony Petruzzelli scored two goals in the second to tie the score at three after two periods. Veteran forward Stefano Giliati gave the Komets the lead with a power play goal at 3:50 of the third period, followed by markers from Shawn Boudrias and Drake Rymsha. Josh Winquist finished the game with three assists. Parenteau gained his first pro win, making 19 saves in relief. The Komets went three of four on the power play.

Saturday, the Komets hosted the Allen Americans and fell in a shootout 5-4. After a scoreless first period, the two teams combined for seven second period goals. Allen's Liam Findlay scored a hat trick, while the Komets countered with goals from Josh Winquist, Anthony Petruzzelli and Drake Rymsha. With Allen on top 4-3 in the third, Rymsha netted his ninth of the season, tying the game at 10:37. The game went to a shootout with Allen's Hank Crone scoring the only goal giving Allen the victory. Rylan Parenteau took the loss making 31 saves. The Komets outshot the Americans 42-36. The teams combined for 15 power plays.

Komet streaks-

Points: Drake Rymsha, 9 games (8g, 4a)

Home Points: Tye Felhaber, 4 games (1g, 4a), Drake Rymsha (4g 1a)

Home Goals: Drake Rymsha, 3 games

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 3 games

Road Points: Drake Rymsha, 6 games (5g, 2a)

Komet leaders--

Points: Tye Felhaber, 14 (2g, 12a)

Goals: Drake Rymsha, 9

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 12

Power Play Goals: Drake Rymsha 4

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, 1

Game Winning Goals: Matt Boudens 2

Shots: Drake Rymsha, 49

PIM: Joe Masonius, 22

Plus/Minus: Marcus McIvor +2

Home Points: Tye Felhaber 6 (1g, 5a)

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, Drake Rymsha 4

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber 5

Road Points: Tye Felhaber, 8 (1g, 7a)

Road Goals: Drake Rymsha 5

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 7

Goaltenders

Appearances: 6, Ryan Fanti

Wins: 2, Ryan Fanti

Saves: 160, Ryan Fanti

Goals against Avg: 2.24, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.926, Rylan Parenteau

Special K's- The Komets scored four power play goals on nine chances for the week. On the penalty kill, the team skated shorthanded 14 times, surrendering only one goal.

Icing the puck - The Komets scored six goals during the win at Indy on Thursday, the most in one game this season. Allen's power play goal at 11:19 of the second period Saturday night snapped a streak of 30 straight penalty kills for the Komets. The team has reached 40+ shots on goal in three out of the last four games. The club is second in the league averaging 37.09 shots per game. Four games this season have gone to overtime or shootouts. The team record for most overtime/shootout games is 23 during the 1998-99 season. The Komets have only had six shootouts at home since the 2017-18 season. The last home shootout win was on December 1, 2017, versus Toledo. The Komets have the second most minor penalties in the league (80). Drake Rymsha and Anthony Petruzzelli are the only Komets to score two goals in a game. Josh Winquist's three points in Thursday's win at Indy was the most in one game by a player this season. Rookie Rylen Parenteau held the opposition scoreless for 64:14, the longest shutout sequence of the season. The Komets are averaging 7,670 fans per game, the second most in the league. The Komets are 38-17-2 at home on Thanksgiving Day. The Komets' first Thanksgiving home game was played on November 27, 1957, versus Toledo.

Next week-The Komets host Cincinnati Thursday night before playing two games against the Walleye. Friday's game at Toledo with the two teams meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Coliseum on Saturday.

Upcoming Promotions

BOB CHASE MEMORIAL GAME THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 - This Thanksgiving, the Komets continue the tradition of the Bob Chase Memorial Game with special throwback jerseys presented by Sweetwater. Each game-worn jersey will be sold in a silent auction conducted throughout the game with proceeds being donated to WOWO Penny Pitch.

KIDS SEAT FREE NIGHT SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26 -- Kids Under 12 receive one FREE Ticket (any location) with the purchase of a Full Price Paid Adult Ticket. Limit One FREE Under 12 Ticket per Full Price Adult Ticket purchased. Adult full-price tickets must be purchased to activate the offer. Purchase your tickets at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer

