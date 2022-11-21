Goaltender Adam Scheel Re-Assigned to Idaho from Texas by Dallas
November 21, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that goaltender Adam Scheel has been re-assigned on loan to Idaho from Texas by Dallas.
Scheel, 23, has posted a (2-1-0) record for Idaho this season with a 1.69 goals against average and .944 save percentage. He has seen action in 44 career games with Texas (AHL) posting a 15-17-2 record with 3.02 goals against average and .903 save percentage dating back to the 2020-21 campaign. Last season, Scheel appeared in a team-high 31 games for the Stars with a 11-10-7 record. He also posted a 3-3-0 record with a 2.37 GAA in six games with Idaho in 2021-22. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound native of Lakewood, Ohio was originally undrafted and signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Dallas on April 1, 2021.
