Steelheads Weekly - Week 6

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) completed the week sweep over the Utah Grizzlies and sit in first place in the mountain division. The Steelheads host the Allen Americans this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:10 p.m.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 23 vs. Allen | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 25 vs. Allen | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 26 vs. Allen | 7:10 p.m.

MOUNTAIN DIVISION STANDINGS

1. Idaho Steelheads (10-2-0-1, 21pts)

2. Wichita Thunder (7-2-2-0, 16pts)

3. Kansas City Mavericks (7-3-1-0, 15pts)

4. Rapid City Rush (6-7-0-0, 12pts)

5. Utah Grizzlies (6-7-0-0, 12pts)

6. Allen Americans (5-5-1-0, 11pts)

7. Tulsa Oilers (3-5-3-0, 9pts)

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, Nov. 17 Idaho (6) at Utah (1)

Utah grabbed the game's first goal 6:28 into the first period but Idaho would rattle off three of their own within a 7:28 stretch thanks to Janis Svanenbergs, Owen Headrick, and Patrick Kudla (3rd). Utah made a goalie change after Garrett Metcalf allowed three goals on 16 shots 14:20 into the evening. Ty Pelton-Byce made it 4-1 Idaho just 18 seconds into the middle frame. Nick Canade netted his first as Steelhead to make it 5-1 with 6:55 to play in the second stanza. Pelton-Byce cashed in 3:54 into the third period making it 6-1. Rémi Poirier made 24 saves in net for the win.

Friday, Nov. 18 Idaho (4) at Utah (0)

Ryan Dmowski made it 1-0 5:33 into the second period on his league leading goal while the Steelheads took the lead into the locker room after 40 minutes of play. Justin Misiak would enhance the Idaho advantage to 2-0 at 4:22 of the final frame and 5:59 later Janis Svanenbergs would score for the second straight night making it 3-0. Colton Kehler cashed in on a late power-play goal with 2:35 to play in regulation while Jake Kupsky made 21 saves for his third shutout of the season.

Sunday, Nov. 20 Idaho (3) at Utah (2)

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#1 Jake Kupsky leads the ECHL in shutouts (3), goals against average (1.01), and save percentage (0.962) posting a (5-1-0) record making 151 saves on 157 shots.

#7 Owen Headrick has points in five straight games (3-3-6) and two goals in his last three games.

#15 Ryan Dmowski leads the Steelheads in goals (10) and points (16). His 10 goals are tied for second in the ECHL and his 16 points are tied for third. He is tied for the team lead with five multi-point games.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce has points in three of his last four games (5-2-7) and is tied for the team lead with five multi-point games.

#34 Colton Kehler has points in seven of 10 games (7-5-12).

#43 Matt Register has been an even or plus rating in all 13 games this season (+15) and ranks third in the league for plus/minus.

#47 Patrick Kudla leads all ECHL defenders in scoring (3-11-14) and has points in five of his last six games (1-5-6). He has recorded a point in 10 of 13 games.

#72 Janis Svanenbergs has goals in three straight games and points in seven of his last eight games (4-4-8).

TEAM NOTES

Idaho ranks first in goals against (1.85) and have held their opponents to two or fewer goals in 10 of 13 games.

Idaho ranks sixth in goals for (3.92) and have scored 4+ goals in eight of 13 games.

Idaho is first on the penalty kill (43/46, 93.5%).

Idaho is outscoring their opponents 23-6 in the third period. The 23 goals are the most goals by any team in the third period in the league and the +17 goal differential is first.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ryan Dmowski (10)

Assists: Patrick Kudla (11)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (16)

Plus/Minus: Cody Haiskanen (+15)

PIMS: Willie Knierim (19)

PPGs: Ryan Dmowski (3)

SHGs: Zach Walker (1)

GWGs: Colton Kehler (2)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (66)

Wins: Jake Kupsky (5)

GAA: Jake Kupsky (1.01)

SV%: Jake Kupsky (0.962)

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com.

