Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 26

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 0-2-0-0 for the twenty-sixth and final week of the season. Worcester faced off against the Adirondack Thunder twice, losing 5-1 on Saturday night and falling 4-3 Sunday afternoon. Worcester finishes fifth in the ECHL's North Division.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Saturday, April 15 vs. Adirondack Thunder | 5-1 L

Adirondack scored twice in the first period and three times in the second. The Thunder had a 5-0 lead before the game was half over. Brent Beaudoin scored the only Worcester goal in the first minute of the third period, converting a great pass from Andrei Bakanov. That was the one pleasant note for the Railers on the night. It was the 20th goal of the season for Beaudoin, one of the ECHL's most under-appreciated players. Patrick Grasso scored twice for the Thunder. Sebastian Vidmar, Dajon Mingo and Shawn Weller had the other Adirondack goals. Mike Robinson stopped 22 of 23 Worcester shots. Robinson had surrendered 16 goals in three previous games prior to this one.

Sunday, April 16 at Adirondack Thunder | 4-3 L

Shawn Weller (1-0-1) scored two minutes and thirty seconds into the contest giving Adirondack the lead. Worcester scored the next three goals, the first came from Nick Fea (1-0-1) and the second from Trevor Cosgrove (1-0-1). Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) scored the third Worcester goal and the first goal of the second. Patrick Grasso (1-0-1) got the Thunder back on the board later in the period. Matt Stief (1-0-1) scored on the powerplay halfway through the third to tie the game at three. Brady Fleurent (1-0-1) scored an empty net goal to make 4-3.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Brent Beaudoin led the Railers in assists with 35, and points with 55.

Beaudoin led the Railers in games played at 71.

Anthony Repaci led Worcester in goals with 27 and power play goals with 11.

Myles McGurty led all defensemen in points with 24.

Henrik Tikkanen led the Railers in wins with 18.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester finishes their season with a 34-34-4-0 record, totaling 72 points.

The Railers finish in fifth in the North Division for the second straight season.

Worcester set a team record in power play goals with 52, beating the previous record of 45 set in 2021-22.

The Railers finish as the least penalized team in the ECHL at 9.13 penalty minutes per game.

Worcester averaged 3,934 fans at each home game this season.

