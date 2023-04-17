LA Kings Recall Goaltender David Hrenak to NHL

GREENVILLE, SC - The Los Angeles Kings have recalled goaltender David Hrenak to the NHL from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, the clubs announced today.

Hrenak, 24, earns his first promotion to the NHL with the club that drafted him 144th overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft following a rookie campaign that saw the Provazska Bystrica native appear in 43 games for the Swamp Rabbits. During his stint in Greenville, Hrenak posted a 22-13-4 record with a 2.82 goals-against average and a .906 saver-percentage.

Prior to his assignment with the Swamp Rabbits the former St. Cloud State University Husky appeared in three regular season games for Ontario Reign, the AHL affiliate of the Kings, making his professional debut on May 15, 2022 against the San Diego Gulls. Hrenak went 1-1-0-1 in his three appearances with the Reign before making an appearance for the club during the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Hrenak joins the Kings ahead of their 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs appearance, which begins tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. Los Angles looks to capture the Stanley Cup for the third time in franchise history, having won in 2012 and 2014.

The Swamp Rabbits begin the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs on Friday, April 21, at 7:00 p.m. in Game 1 against the Jacksonville Icemen at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL. The postseason appearance is the third consecutive playoff berth under Head Coach Andrew Lord.

