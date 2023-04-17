Royals Promote Dakota Procyk to Vice President of Operations Add Mark Goodwin as Vice President of Ticketing

April 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday that Dakota Procyk has been promoted to Vice President of Operations and Mark Goodwin has joined the Royals as their Vice President of Ticketing.

"It's an exciting time to be a part of the Reading Royals," commented Royals President David Farrar. "We're coming off a season of success not only on the ice, but off the ice as well seeing increases in revenue and attendance that the team has not seen in over 10 years. Dakota has done an excellent job overseeing the ticketing staff over the last 4 years, setting single game ticket revenue numbers three different times this year, and seeing a 25%+ increase in group sales vs. last season. I'm excited to see Dakota take on this new role with more oversight of the overall operation. His dedication to the Royals organization is second to none and this promotion is well earned. We're also excited to welcome Mark Goodwin to the team. Mark's experience in the ECHL as well as college athletics will be valuable to our staff as we begin to plan for the 2023/2024 season and beyond."

Procyk's new role will provide oversight of the Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association, and Reading Royals Marketing, Ticketing, Game Operations, Slapshot Charities initiatives.

"When I began this journey as an intern in 2013, I never thought 10 years later I would be sitting in the position I am today," said Procyk. "This organization has given me the chance to grow both professionally and personally, and I couldn't be prouder of the organization's success over recent years. The front office team we've put together in Reading is second to none. From top to bottom we have some of the best and most dedicated people in the business. Being able to watch my fellow team members learn, grow, and develop is one of the best parts of working for the Royals. I couldn't be prouder of where we are, and I couldn't be more excited about where we are going."

Procyk, an Allentown, PA native, previously worked for four seasons as the Royals' Assistant General Manager and Director of Ticketing. Prior to rejoining the team in March of 2019, Procyk worked for the Royals from 2013-17 as a Ticket Sales and Game-day Assistant, Account Executive, and Corporate Partnerships Assistant where he helped increase sponsorship revenue.

Goodwin's new role will be to oversee the Royals' ticketing department.

"I am excited to be back in the ECHL and join the Reading Royals as Vice President of Ticketing," said Goodwin. "I bring to this organization years of experience in various roles within WHL, NHL and ECHL teams. I look forward to meeting the Royals fans, sponsors, and businesses. I'm proud to call Reading our home now."

Goodwin, a Regina, Saskatchewan native, previously worked for over two years as Director of Sales and Service at The Aspire Group Inc. for the University of Texas El Paso. Goodwin's experience in hockey spans from the National Hockey League to the Western Hockey League and most recently into the ECHL. Prior to joining the University of Texas El Paso, Goodwin worked for the Wheeling Nailers as a Director of Ticket Sales from April 2019 to March, 2021. Additionally, Goodwin worked as both a Director and Manager of Ticket Sales for the Prince George Cougars from October, 2016 to March, 2019. At the National Hockey League, Goodwin was a Premium Sales Executive for the St. Louis Blues (2010-15) and Account Sales Manager for the San Jose Sharks (2015-16) in addition to sales positions with the Calgary Flames and Nashville Predators.

"Mark and I go back to his time in Wheeling and the ECHL," said Procyk. "We've developed a great friendship over the years and I'm looking forward to continuing that on a professional basis. His general knowledge and experience in sales and marketing will help bring us to the next level and make everyone on the team better professionals."

The Royals open their run at the Kelly Cup with a first round matchup against the Maine Mariners. Games one and two of the first round playoff series are scheduled for Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. Playoff tickets will be available at ~ royalshockey.com ~ on Monday, April 17 at 1:00 p.m.

-

2022-23 & 2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 & now 2023-24 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.