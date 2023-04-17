Royals Announce 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster
April 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, announced on Monday their roster for the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Tickets to games one and two at Santander Arena are on sale now! Visit, royals hockey.com/playofftickets.
Reading Royals Playoff Roster:
Goalies: Pat Nagle, Matt Vernon
Forwards: Solag Bakich, Evan Barratt, Alec Butcher, Jacob Gaucher, Charlie Gerard, Brendan Hoffmann, Yvan Mongo, Max Newton, Devon Paliani, Shane Sellar, Zayde Wisdom
Defensemen: Ryan Cook, Colin Felix, T.J. Fergus, Tyler Heidt, Will MacKinnon, Garrett McFadden, Mason Millman
Reserve List - Mike Chen, D, Tyler Kobryn, F, Kaden Fulcher, G
Playoff Eligible List - Adam Karashik, D, Nolan Maier, G
-
Playoff Rosters consist of a maximum of 24 Players - a 20-man active roster and a four-man reserve list. Upon submission of its Playoff Roster, each Member is required to include:
1. a minimum of 17 active, available (i.e. not injured or on recall) skaters to its Active Roster, and at least two (2) eligible goaltenders to its initial Playoff Roster.
2. a list of all other Players who meet the Playoff Roster Eligibility requirements, but who are unavailable at the time that Playoff Rosters are due to the League Office due to recall to the AHL or NHL. The Playoff Eligible List may only list Players who are unavailable due to recall. All other players (i.e. injured Players) must be listed on a Member's initial Playoff Roster (active roster or reserve list) in order to participate in the Playoffs.
Throughout the Playoffs, but prior to the start of the Kelly Cup Finals, as the recalled Players listed on a Member's Playoff Eligible List become available (due to assignment, release from PTO or their respective AHL teams' seasons having ended), Members shall be permitted to supplement their initial Playoff Rosters with Players listed on their Playoff Eligible Lists, up to a maximum of 24 Players total. Once a Member has named a total of 24 Players to its Playoff Roster, or the Kelly Cup Finals have begun (whichever comes first), the Member's Playoff Roster shall be fixed for the duration of the Playoffs (barring emergency conditions).
A Player who has finished the Regular Season on Injured Reserve may still be named to a Member's 24-man Playoff Roster and will be eligible to participate in the Playoffs once his full IR time has been completed (provided all other playoff eligibility requirements have been satisfied). Once a Player has fully completed his remaining IR time, he may be activated and placed on the Member's Active Roster.
Emergency conditions shall be established when the playing strength of the Member, by reason of injury, illness, recall or suspension by the League, is reduced below two (2) goalkeepers and sixteen (16) skaters. However, should a Member release a Player(s) from its Playoff Roster, its emergency conditions will drop by the same number as the Players they release. Only amateur
Players may be signed and added to the Active Roster under emergency conditions.
Division Semifinals (vs. Maine Mariners):
GAME 1 - HOME (Friday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m.) - TICKETS
GAME 2 - HOME (Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m.) - TICKETS
GAME 3 - AWAY (Monday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 4 - AWAY (Tuesday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 5* - AWAY (Wednesday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 6* - HOME (Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m.) - *TICKETS TBD*
GAME 7* - HOME (Sunday, April 30 at 3:00 p.m.) - *TICKETS TBD*
*If necessary
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 17, 2023
- Growlers Announce Post-Season Roster - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals Announce 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Announce 2023 Playoff Roster - Kansas City Mavericks
- Komets Sign National Champion Defenseman Jake Johnson - Fort Wayne Komets
- Komets Win to Closeout 2022-23 Regular Season - Fort Wayne Komets
- Royals Game One & Two First Round Playoff Tickets on Sale - Reading Royals
- Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report: April 17, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Hank Crone Named ECHL Rookie of the Year - Allen Americans
- Allen's Crone Named 2022-23 ECHL Rookie of the Year - ECHL
- Grizz Are on the Hunt for a Kelly Cup - Utah Grizzlies
- Dawson Barteaux Reassigned to Idaho from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Playoff Primer - Week 1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 26 - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Joe Carroll Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- LA Kings Recall Goaltender David Hrenak to NHL - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Promote Dakota Procyk to Vice President of Operations Add Mark Goodwin as Vice President of Ticketing - Reading Royals
- End of Season Team Awards Announced - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Railers Lose to Thunder, Season Comes to an End - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Reading Royals Stories
- Royals Announce 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster
- Royals Game One & Two First Round Playoff Tickets on Sale
- Royals Promote Dakota Procyk to Vice President of Operations Add Mark Goodwin as Vice President of Ticketing
- Royals Rout Growlers to Secure Second Place in North Division in Regular Season Finale
- Royals Announce First Round Playoff Schedule vs. Maine