Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey

April 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Washington has re-assigned goaltender Garin Bjorklund to Hershey.

Bjorklund, 20, made his professional hockey debut this past Saturday, April 15th, earning the win by turning back 24 shots on 28 saves in a 5-4 shootout win over the Jacksonville Icemen and securing the Stingrays' spot at the top of the South Division. Bjorklund joined the Stingrays for training camp this year and landed on the injured reserve before the season began.

The native of Grand Prairie, AB was originally drafted by the Capitals in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft and signed with Washington on April 29, 2022.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot-2, 175-pound netminder played parts of four seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL where he posted a 40-48-4 record with a save percentage of .892 and a 3.50 goals-against average.

The Stingrays open the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs this Saturday, April 22nd, at the North Charleston Coliseum for Game 1 of the Divisional Semifinal round against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m.

