Playoff Primer - Week 1

BOISE, ID - After a record-setting season in which the Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads) set the ECHL (@ECHL) record for wins and points in a single season, the Kelly Cup Playoffs return to the Idaho Central Arena (@IdCentralArena) this Wednesday in downtown Boise. After facing each other 18 times in the regular season the Steelheads and Utah Grizzlies match up against one another for the Division Semifinals.

Mountain Division Semifinal Schedule

#1 Idaho Steelheads (58-11-1-2, 119pts, 0.826) vs. #4 Utah Grizzlies (35-33-4-0, 74pts, 0.514)

Game 1 - at Idaho Wednesday, April 19 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 2 - at Idaho Friday, April 21 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 3 - at Utah Wednesday, April 26 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 4 - at Utah Friday, April 28 at 7:10 p.m. (MT)

Game 5 - at Utah Saturday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Game 6 - at Idaho Monday, May 1 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

Game 7 - at Idaho Tuesday, May 2 at 7:10 p.m. (MT) *If Necessary*

REGULAR SEASON STATISTICS

IDAHO UTAH

RECORD: 58-11-1-2 35-33-4-0

POINTS: 119 114

WIN PERCENTAGE: .826 .514

HOME RECORD: 32-4-0-0 19-7-0-0

ROAD RECORD: 26-7-1-2 16-16-4-0

GOALS FOR: 1st (290, 4.03) 15th (230, 3.19)

GOALS AGAINST: 1st (153, 2.13) 21st (259, 3.60)

PENALTY MINUTES AVG PER GAME: 27th (11.57) 2nd (18.28)

POWER PLAY: 6th (57/257, 22.2%) 18th (64/336, 19%)

HOME POWER PLAY: 13th (29/136, 20.9%) 20th (31/170, 18.2%)

ROAD POWER PLAY: 3rd (28/118, 23.7%) 12th (33/166, 19.9%)

PENALTY KILL: 3rd (207/246, 84.1% 17th (244/306, 79.7%)

PENALTY KILL HOME: 1st (108/123, 87.8%) 28th (122/161, 75.8)

PENALTY KILL AWAY: 13th (99/123, 80.5%) 4th (122/145, 84.1%)

SHORT-HANDED GOALS FOR: T4th (13) 5

SHORT-HANDED GOALS AGAINST: (7) T1st (14)

SHOTS FOR: 2nd (35.78) 11th (32.04)

SHOTS AGAINST: 2nd (28.82) 24th (34.53)

OUTSHOOTING OPPONENT: 43-9-1-2 17-16-1-0

OUTSHOT BY OPPONENT: 14-0-0-0 16-17-3-0

SCORING FIRST: 39-5-1-1 24-7-1-0

1-GOAL GAMES: 15-5-1-2 13-6-4-0

2-GOAL GAMES: 12-3-0-0 9-4-0-0

3-GOAL GAMES: 14-3-0-0 9-14-0-0

LEADING AFTER 1ST: 31-4-1-1 15-3-0-0

TIED AFTER 1ST: 17-2-0-0 15-11-1-0

TRAILING AFTER 1ST: 10-5-0-1 5-19-3-0

LEADING AFTER 2ND: 48-2-0-0 26-2-0-0

TIED AFTER 2ND: 4-2-1-2 7-3-1-0

TRAILING AFTER 2ND: 6-7-0-0 2-28-3-0

HEAD-TO-HEAD VS. UTAH THIS SEASON

The Steelheads and Grizzlies squared off against one another 18 times in the regular season with Idaho collecting a (14-4-0-0) record in the head-to-head series. Idaho won six of 10 games against Utah in Boise and won all eight in West Valley City, UT. See below for a breakdown of the head-to-head series this season.

GOAL SCORING: Idaho scored 66 goals in 18 games against Utah this season for an average of (3.67). They produced four more goals in nine of the contests and scored five goals once along with six goals four times.

GOALS AGAINST: Idaho held Utah to just 31 goals in the series an average of (1.72). Five of the Steelheads' 11 shutouts this season came against the Grizzlies. They held Utah to one goal or fewer 10 times and two goals or fewer on 14 occasions.

POWER PLAY: Idaho scored a power-play goal in nine of the 18 games but finished the final seven games just (1/21, 4.8%) after scoring a man-advantage goal in eight of the first 11 outings (12/45, 26.7%).

PENALTY KILL: Idaho only allowed seven power-play goals against finishing 87.7% on the penalty kill surrendering a man advantage score against in just 5 games.

Series Record GOALS FOR Leading Scorer Power Play

Idaho Steelheads 14-4-0-0 66 (3.67) 18GP, R. Dmowski (6-8-14) (13/66, 19.7%)

Utah Grizzlies 4-13-1-0 31 (1.72) 11GP, J. Martel (6-2-8) (7/57, 12.3%)

Click HERE for a more detailed summary.

PREVIOUS PLAYOFF SERIES WITH UTAH

2019 - Division Semifinals (Idaho 4-1)

2015 - Division Finals (Utah 4-2)

2010 - Conference Final (Idaho 4-0)

STEELHEADS WITH PROFESSIONAL PLAYOFF EXPERIENCE

Matt Register - The veteran defender has captured three straight ECHL Kelly Cup Championships, first with Allen in 2016 and then with Colorado in 2017+2018. Received the June M Kelly Award (ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs MVP) in 2017 where he finished second in scoring with 24 points (8G, 16A) in 20 games. He is the ECHL's all-time leader in postseason games played (131) and assists (74) while his 100 points rank third. Last season he helped the Cardiff Devils (EIHL) to a league championship.

A.J. White - Has appeared in the ECHL playoffs three times in his six pro seasons accumulating nine points (4G, 5A) in 25 games. In 2017-18 he helped Idaho pull the reverse sweep over Allen in seven games of the Division Semifinals before eventually falling to the Colorado Eagles in four games of the Division Finals. In 2018-19 helped lead the Steelheads past the Grizzlies in five games of the Division Semifinals before losing to the Tulsa Oilers in the Division Finals in six games. Most recently, was a member of Utah in 2020-21 as the Grizzlies were defeated three games to none in the Western Conference Semifinals with only eight teams partaking in playoffs that season.

Wade Murphy - Captured the Pokal Slovenjie Championship last season appearing in nine postseason games tallying four points (1G, 3A).

Justin Ducharme - Played five games last season with the Trois-Rivières (ECHL) tallying two points (1G,1A) as the Lions fell in seven games to the Newfoundland Growlers in the North Division Semifinals.

Jade Miller - Was on the roster for the South Carolina Stingrays run to the Kelly Cup Championship in 2021 but did not see any action after skating in 27 regular season games during his rookie season. South Carolina defeated Florida 3-2 in the Conference semifinals, Greenville 3-1 in the Conference Finals, before losing out to Fort Wayne 3-1 in the Finals.

Jordan Kawaguchi - Played in both games last year for the Texas Stars of the AHL Calder Cup Playoffs as Texas fell 2-0 to Rockford in the First Round.

Nick Canade - Played 12 games overseas in Finland last year of postseason play with RoKi tallying (2G,5A). His team made it to game seven of the semifinals. Scored the game-winning goal in the bronze medal game.

Zach Walker - Captured the 2021 SPHL Championship with the Pensacola Ice Flyers playing all four games tallying four points (1G, 3A).

Casey Johnson - Fell in the 2021 SPHL Championship as a member of the Macon Mayhem where he played all four playoff games recording (1G, 1A).

Patrick Kudla - Has played six postseason games overseas most recently last season in Slovakia with HK Dukla Trencin where he scored two goals.

Adam Scheel - Served as "black ace" with the NHL's Dallas Stars last season as the Calgary Flames defeated the Stars in seven games of the First Round.

Tickets are on sale NOW with Idaho hosting games one and two April 19th and 21st. Click HERE to purchase your tickets today. Watch the games on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

