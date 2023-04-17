Royals Game One & Two First Round Playoff Tickets on Sale
April 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced Monday that tickets are available for games one and two of their 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff Division Semifinal series against the Maine Mariners. The Royals clinched home ice advantage through the first round after finishing second in the North Division in the regular season.
NOTE: Single game tickets for children (18 and under) are $12. Seniors and, or veterans receive $5 dollars off regularly priced tickets.
Division Semifinals (vs. Maine Mariners):
GAME 1 - HOME (Friday, April 21 at 7:00 p.m.) - TICKETS
GAME 2 - HOME (Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m.) - TICKETS
GAME 3 - AWAY (Monday, April 24 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 4 - AWAY (Tuesday, April 25 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 5* - AWAY (Wednesday, April 26 at 7:00 p.m.)
GAME 6* - HOME (Saturday, April 29 at 7:00 p.m.) - *TICKETS TBD*
GAME 7* - HOME (Sunday, April 30 at 3:00 p.m.) - *TICKETS TBD*
*If necessary
2022-23 & 2023-24 Season Memberships
Reading Royals season tickets, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2022-23 & now 2023-24 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.
