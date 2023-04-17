Hank Crone Named ECHL Rookie of the Year
April 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release
Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), are proud to announce that Americans forward Hank Crone, has been named the ECHL Rookie of the Year and recipient of the John A Daley Award.
Crone led all rookies in scoring this season with 105 points. He is the first Americans rookie to reach 100 points in a season. He is the third player in team history to win the award. Alex Lavoie won Rookie of the Year in 13-14 in the CHL with 76 points in 60 games, and Tyler Sheehy won in 19-20 with 70 points in 47 games.
Hank Crone broke the team record for goals in a season with 49. The previous high was 44 in 2014-2015 set by Gary Steffes. He is also the only player to hit the 100-point mark not named Chad Costello. Costello did it three times (125, 103, 122).
"It's a great honor to win this award," said Hank Crone. "I had help from some amazing teammates and linemates this season. I couldn't have done it without them. I'm very proud of what our group accomplished this year. We went from last place in December, to second place in April. We're not done. We have a special group that has big goals for the postseason. It all begins on Wednesday."
Crone will play in his first playoff series beginning on Wednesday night in Kansas City. The Dallas, Texas native signed with the Americans last summer after playing last year at Northern Michigan University. Allen had two players finish in the top-5 for Rookie of the Year voting. Liam Finlay was fifth overall.
ECHL ROOKIE OF THE YEAR AWARD WINNERS
2022-23 Hank Crone, Allen Americans
2021-22 Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders
2020-21 Matthew Boucher, Utah Grizzlies
2019-20 Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans
2018-19 Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings
2017-18 Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones
2016-17 Tyson Spink, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Matt Willows, Florida Everblades
2014-15 Tyler Barnes, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 William Rapuzzi, Idaho Steelheads
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals
2010-11 Ben Street, Wheeling Nailers
2009-10 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Bryan Ewing, Wheeling Nailers
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Colton Fretter, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Joe Tenute, South Carolina Stingrays
2003-04 Kevin Doell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2002-03 Jason Jaffray, Roanoke Express
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals
1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades
1997-98 Sean Venedam, Toledo Storm
1996-97 Dany Bousquet, Birmingham Bulls
1995-96 Keli Corpse, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1994-95 Kevin McKinnon, Erie Panthers
1993-94 Dan Gravelle, Greensboro Monarchs
1992-93 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1991-92 Darren Colbourne, Dayton Bombers
1990-91 Dan Gauthier, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Tom Sasso, Johnstown Chiefs
Hank Crone Named ECHL Rookie of the Year
