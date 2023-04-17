Allen's Crone Named 2022-23 ECHL Rookie of the Year

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Hank Crone of the Allen Americans has been named ECHL Rookie of the Year and the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy.

The award is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the ECHL as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy was named in honor of John A. Daley in 1997. Daley, who passed away in 1996, was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL, serving as general manger and minority owner of the Johnstown Chiefs from the inception of the team in 1988 until 1994.

Owen Headrick of Idaho finished second, followed by Greenville's Alex Ierullo, Remi Poirier of Idaho and Allen's Liam Finlay.

The ECHL will announce the winner of the John Brophy Award as Coach of the Year.

Crone, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the All-ECHL First Team last week, led the ECHL with 49 goals and 105 points, becoming the first rookie to lead the league in scoring since Elmira's Dustin Gazley in 2011-12.

A native of Dallas, Texas, Crone led the league with 39 power-play points, while his 16 power-play goals were tops among first-year players and 23 power-play assists were tied for first.

Prior to turning pro, Crone posted 81 points (26g-55a) in 111 career collegiate games at Boston University, the University of Denver and Northern Michigan University and had 179 points (62g-117a) in 232 career games with Fargo and Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

John A. Daley Memorial Trophy (ECHL Rookie of the Year) Winners

2022-23 Hank Crone, Allen Americans

2021-22 Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders

2020-21 Matthew Boucher, Utah Grizzlies

2019-20 Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans

2018-19 Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings

2017-18 Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones

2016-17 Tyson Spink, Toledo Walleye

2015-16 Matt Willows, Florida Everblades

2014-15 Tyler Barnes, Toledo Walleye

2013-14 William Rapuzzi, Idaho Steelheads

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals

2010-11 Ben Street, Wheeling Nailers

2009-10 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals

2008-09 Bryan Ewing, Wheeling Nailers

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Colton Fretter, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Joe Tenute, South Carolina Stingrays

2003-04 Kevin Doell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2002-03 Jason Jaffray, Roanoke Express

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals

1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades

1997-98 Sean Venedam, Toledo Storm

1996-97 Dany Bousquet, Birmingham Bulls

1995-96 Keli Corpse, Wheeling Thunderbirds

1994-95 Kevin McKinnon, Erie Panthers

1993-94 Dan Gravelle, Greensboro Monarchs

1992-93 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls

1991-92 Darren Colbourne, Dayton Bombers

1990-91 Dan Gauthier, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers

1988-89 Tom Sasso, Johnstown Chiefs

