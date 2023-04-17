Allen's Crone Named 2022-23 ECHL Rookie of the Year
April 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced that Hank Crone of the Allen Americans has been named ECHL Rookie of the Year and the recipient of the John A. Daley Memorial Trophy.
The award is presented annually to the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition in the ECHL as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy was named in honor of John A. Daley in 1997. Daley, who passed away in 1996, was one of the founding fathers of the ECHL, serving as general manger and minority owner of the Johnstown Chiefs from the inception of the team in 1988 until 1994.
Owen Headrick of Idaho finished second, followed by Greenville's Alex Ierullo, Remi Poirier of Idaho and Allen's Liam Finlay.
The ECHL will announce the winner of the John Brophy Award as Coach of the Year.
Crone, who was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and the All-ECHL First Team last week, led the ECHL with 49 goals and 105 points, becoming the first rookie to lead the league in scoring since Elmira's Dustin Gazley in 2011-12.
A native of Dallas, Texas, Crone led the league with 39 power-play points, while his 16 power-play goals were tops among first-year players and 23 power-play assists were tied for first.
Prior to turning pro, Crone posted 81 points (26g-55a) in 111 career collegiate games at Boston University, the University of Denver and Northern Michigan University and had 179 points (62g-117a) in 232 career games with Fargo and Omaha of the United States Hockey League.
John A. Daley Memorial Trophy (ECHL Rookie of the Year) Winners
2022-23 Hank Crone, Allen Americans
2021-22 Kris Bennett, Iowa Heartlanders
2020-21 Matthew Boucher, Utah Grizzlies
2019-20 Tyler Sheehy, Allen Americans
2018-19 Chris Collins, Kalamazoo Wings
2017-18 Justin Danforth, Cincinnati Cyclones
2016-17 Tyson Spink, Toledo Walleye
2015-16 Matt Willows, Florida Everblades
2014-15 Tyler Barnes, Toledo Walleye
2013-14 William Rapuzzi, Idaho Steelheads
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Dustin Gazley, Elmira Jackals
2010-11 Ben Street, Wheeling Nailers
2009-10 Justin Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Bryan Ewing, Wheeling Nailers
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Colton Fretter, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Alex Leavitt, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Joe Tenute, South Carolina Stingrays
2003-04 Kevin Doell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2002-03 Jason Jaffray, Roanoke Express
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals
1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades
1997-98 Sean Venedam, Toledo Storm
1996-97 Dany Bousquet, Birmingham Bulls
1995-96 Keli Corpse, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1994-95 Kevin McKinnon, Erie Panthers
1993-94 Dan Gravelle, Greensboro Monarchs
1992-93 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1991-92 Darren Colbourne, Dayton Bombers
1990-91 Dan Gauthier, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Tom Sasso, Johnstown Chiefs
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 17, 2023
- Garin Bjorklund Re-Assigned to Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Stingrays Weekly Report: April 17, 2023 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Hank Crone Named ECHL Rookie of the Year - Allen Americans
- Allen's Crone Named 2022-23 ECHL Rookie of the Year - ECHL
- Grizz Are on the Hunt for a Kelly Cup - Utah Grizzlies
- Dawson Barteaux Reassigned to Idaho from Texas - Idaho Steelheads
- Playoff Primer - Week 1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 26 - Worcester Railers HC
- Solar Bears Joe Carroll Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- LA Kings Recall Goaltender David Hrenak to NHL - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Royals Promote Dakota Procyk to Vice President of Operations Add Mark Goodwin as Vice President of Ticketing - Reading Royals
- End of Season Team Awards Announced - Wichita Thunder
- Walleye Weekly - Toledo Walleye
- Railers Lose to Thunder, Season Comes to an End - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.