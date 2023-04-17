Komets Win to Closeout 2022-23 Regular Season

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets closed the regular season with an overtime win at Toledo on Sunday. The Komets took the regular season series with the Walleye with a record of 6-4-0. The team now prepares to take on Cincinnati in the first round of the Kelly Cup playoffs starting this Friday in Cincinnati. The Komets finished with a record of 4-4-1 versus the Cyclones in the regular season.

Kelly Cup Playoff Schedule

#1 Cincinnati Cyclones (47-16-9) vs. #4 Fort Wayne Komets (34-31-4-3)

Game 1 - Friday, April 21 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati

Game 2 - Saturday, April 22 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati

Game 3 - Tuesday, April 25 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 4 - Friday, April 28 at 8:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 5 - Sunday, April 30 at 6:05 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 6 - Tuesday, May 2 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)

Game 7 - Wednesday, May 3 at 7:35 p.m. ET at Cincinnati (If Necessary)

Last Week's Results

Wed. 4/12 vs Kalamazoo FW 3 - KAL 5 L

Fri. 4/14 at Indy FW 1 - IND 2 L

Sat. 4/15 vs Indy FW 4 - IND 5 L

Sun. 4/16 vs Toledo FW 3 - TOL 2 OTW

About last week - On Wednesday, the Komets closed out the regular season series with Kalamazoo. The Komets gave up the first two goals of the game before rookie defenseman Noah Ganske scored his first professional goal at 10:41 of the first period. The visiting Wings added a goal from Luke Morgan at 15:24 to make it a 3-1 game after one period. In the second, Anthony Petruzzelli scored an unassisted goal to get the Komets within one. Kalamazoo scored again at 17:06, followed by a Garrett Van Wyhe tally at 17:34 to make it 4-3 heading into the third period. With a carryover penalty to Mark Rassell still being served, the Wings' Ben Copeland buried a shot past Ryan Fanti to make it a two-goal lead just 1:38 into the final stanza. The Komets could not mount a comeback to make the final score 5-3. Hunter Vorva got the win for Kalamazoo, making 38 saves. Ryan Fanti took the loss, stopping 34 saves.

In Indy for the final time in the regular season on Friday, the Komets tasted defeat 2-1 at the hands of the Fuel. After a scoreless first period, rookie William Provost scored his first professional goal at 11:44 of the second period to make it 1-0. In the third period, the Fuel netted a shorthanded goal at 3:57, followed by a power-play goal at 7:42 to complete the scoring. Mitchell Weeks got the win making 20 saves for Indy. Rylan Parenteau made 32 saves in the losing effort.

On Saturday night, the Komets concluded the final home game of the regular season with a 5-4 loss versus Indy. The Fuel scored early as Alex Wideman beat goaltender Ryan Fanti just 1:08 into the match. Rookie defenseman Jake Johnson netted his first professional goal at 3:02 to tie the game at one. The two rivals traded goals at the end of the period to make the score 2-2. In the second period, Mark Rassell took a Sam Dove-McFalls pass to score his 21st goal of the season to give the Komets the lead at 4:36. However, it was short-lived as Indy tied the game at 15:13 to knot the game at 3-3 going into the third period.

In a wild finish, Dove-McFalls scored, but Indy won the period and the game by scoring twice. The Komets finished with 71 minutes in penalties, with Fuel getting 12 power plays. Fanti made 27 saves in the loss.

The Komets concluded the regular season with a visit to the Huntington Center in Toledo on Sunday and left with a 3-2 overtime win. In the first period, Sam Dove-McFalls started the scoring with a goal at 12:36, with assists from William Provost and Dan Maggio. The Walleye tied it up at 18:01 on a power play goal from Gordi Green. After a scoreless second period, Drake Rymsha returned the lead to the Komets, dropping his 24th goal of the season on a power play at 2:07 of the third period. Toledo tied the game at 9:26 to send the contest overtime. In the extra time, rookie Jake Johnson scored his second goal of the weekend to end the match. Rylan Parenteau got the win, making 37 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: Drake Rymsha, 7 games (4g, 8a)

Goals: Sam Dove-McFalls, 2 games, Jake Johnson, 2 games

Home Points: Drake Rymsha, 4 games (3g, 5a), Anthony Petruzzelli, 2 games (2g, 1a)

Adam Brubacher, 3 games

Road Points: Drake Rymsha, 3 games (3a)

Road Assists: Drake Rymsha, 3 games (3a)

Komet leaders--

Points: Shawn Boudrias, 65 (33g, 32a)

Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 33

Assists: Tye Felhaber, 49

Power Play Goals: Drake Rymsha 10

Short-Handed Goals: Oliver Cooper, 2

Game Winning Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 5

Shots: Shawn Boudrias, 251

PIM: Joe Masonius, 171

Plus/Minus: Marcus McIvor +23

Home Points: Tye Felhaber 30 (6g, 24a)

Home Goals: Shawn Boudrias, 18

Home Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Road Points: Tye Felhaber 32 (8g, 24a)

Road Goals: Shawn Boudrias 13

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 24

Goaltenders

Appearances: 34 Ryan Fanti

Wins: 15, Ryan Fanti

Saves: 968, Ryan Fanti

Goals against Avg: 3.19, Rylan Parenteau

Save percentage: 0.898, Rylan Parenteau

Special K's - The Komets skated shorthanded 28 times last week, surrendering seven goals. The team scored four power play goals on 19 opportunities.

Icing the puck - Dan Maggio played in his 400th pro game on Wednesday. Anthony Petruzzelli scored his 100th Komet goal on Wednesday. The Komets finished the season with 267 goals scored, the most since 2017-18 (290). The 273 goals against is the most given up since 1998-99 (280). The club finished second in the league in attendance, with 7,740 fans per game. Petruzzelli and Blake Siebenaler played in all 72 games this season. The Komets are 15-13 all-time versus Cincinnati in the playoffs since 1956. The Komets' 61 playoff appearances are the most by any pro sports team, including NHL, AHL, NBA, MLB, and NFL since 1952.

