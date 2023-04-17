Dawson Barteaux Reassigned to Idaho from Texas

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that defenseman Dawson Barteaux has been reassigned to Idaho from the Texas Stars (AHL) by the Dallas Stars (NHL).

Barteaux, 23, totaled 24 points (2G, 22A) with Idaho this year while playing in AHL games with Texas. He scored his first ECHL on Feb. 10 in a 6-1 win vs. Tulsa and finished the season tallying six assists in his last eight games.

Under a National Hockey league contract with Dallas, the 6-foot-1, 195lb native of Foxwarren, MB has accumulated 32 points (2G, 30A) in 73 career ECHL games while notching five points (2G, 3A) in 57 career AHL games with Texas.

He was originally drafted by the Dallas in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, 6th round, #168 overall.

Idaho hosts Utah this Wednesday April 19th and Friday April 21st for games one and two of the First Round of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. Click HERE to secure your seats. Watch all games on FloHockey or listen on the Steelheads flagship station, 95.3 FM KTIK "The Ticket".

