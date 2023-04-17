Growlers Announce Post-Season Roster
April 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce the club's postseason roster for the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.
Newfoundland's playoff roster is comprised of a 20-man active roster plus one reserve player and includes two goaltenders, seven defensemen, and 12 forwards.
The Growlers kick off their playoff schedule on Wednesday, April 19 as they face the Adirondack Thunder in Glens Falls.
2023 Newfoundland Growlers Kelly Cup Playoff Roster
Goaltenders (2): Luke Cavallin, Dryden McKay
Defensemen (6): Matt Hellickson, Adam Holwell, Michael Joyaux, Brennan Kapcheck, Simon Kubicek, Tommy Miller
Forwards (12): Brett Budgell, Orrin Centazzo, Jack Badini, Pavel Gogolev, Isaac Johnson, Brandon Kruse, Zach O'Brien, Derian Plouffe, Todd Skirving, Zach Solow, Keenan Suthers, Nolan Walker
Reserve List - Jonny Tychonick, D
Playoff Eligible List - Keith Petruzzelli, G; Matteo Pietroniro, D; Mikko Kokkonen, D; Chris Martenet, D; Ryan Chyzowski, F; Tyler Boland, F
Playoff tickets are on sale now via nlgrowlers.com/tickets
