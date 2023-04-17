Mavericks Announce 2023 Playoff Roster
April 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced their postseason roster for the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Mavericks ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak are making their first playoff appearance since the 2018-19 season.
Below is a breakdown of the Mavericks playoff roster:
Forwards (12): Cade Borchardt, Casey Carreau, Cole Coskey, Keeghan Howdeshell, Jake Jaremko, Joshua Lammon, Tristan Mullin, Hugo Roy, Luke Santerno, Luke Stevens, Loren Ulett, A.J. Vanderbeck,
Defensemen (6): Theo Calvas, Nate Knoepke, Jake McLaughlin, Tommy Muck, Elias Rosen, Jordan Sambrook.
Goaltenders (2): Shane Starrett, Dillon Kelley
Reserve (4): Josh Elmes, Ryan Harrison, Two open spots for Playoff Eligible
Playoff Eligible List: Jeremy McKenna, Nick Pastujov
Playoff roster notes: Teams are allowed a maximum of 24 players, including a 20-man active roster and four-man reserve list. The Playoff Eligible List may only include players who are available due to recall to the AHL or NHL. Playoff rosters are set for the entirety of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Should it be necessary, only amateur players may be signed to the active roster for emergency situations.
Tickets for the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs are currently on sale via the Mavericks ticket office. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of exciting postseason hockey in Kansas City!
