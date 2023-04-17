Mavericks Announce 2023 Playoff Roster

April 17, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks have announced their postseason roster for the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Mavericks ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak are making their first playoff appearance since the 2018-19 season.

Below is a breakdown of the Mavericks playoff roster:

Forwards (12): Cade Borchardt, Casey Carreau, Cole Coskey, Keeghan Howdeshell, Jake Jaremko, Joshua Lammon, Tristan Mullin, Hugo Roy, Luke Santerno, Luke Stevens, Loren Ulett, A.J. Vanderbeck,

Defensemen (6): Theo Calvas, Nate Knoepke, Jake McLaughlin, Tommy Muck, Elias Rosen, Jordan Sambrook.

Goaltenders (2): Shane Starrett, Dillon Kelley

Reserve (4): Josh Elmes, Ryan Harrison, Two open spots for Playoff Eligible

Playoff Eligible List: Jeremy McKenna, Nick Pastujov

Playoff roster notes: Teams are allowed a maximum of 24 players, including a 20-man active roster and four-man reserve list. The Playoff Eligible List may only include players who are available due to recall to the AHL or NHL. Playoff rosters are set for the entirety of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs. Should it be necessary, only amateur players may be signed to the active roster for emergency situations.

Tickets for the first round of the 2023 Kelly Cup Playoffs are currently on sale via the Mavericks ticket office. Call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of exciting postseason hockey in Kansas City!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.