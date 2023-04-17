Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears wrapped up the 2022-23 regular season this weekend with three games in three nights in three different cities. Despite missing the playoffs this season, the Solar Bears fought hard until the end.

The Orlando Solar Bears, along with VyStar Credit Union, have announced the launch of a co-branded debit card, available now for all VyStar Credit Union members.

Fans can get a Solar Bears debit card when they open a VyStar account with a minimum balance of $5 at any branch location. They can also apply for membership online at apply.vystarcu.org but will need to visit a branch to get a Solar Bears card. Current members can request a co-branded card by visiting a branch, calling 800-445-6289 or speaking to a VyChat representative at www.vystarcu.org.

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 30-33-8-1 (.479)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-1-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 1-8-1-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 11th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Tristin Langan - 54 points

MOST GOALS: Ross Olsson - 28 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Michael Brodzinski - 39 assists

PIM LEADER: Ross Olsson - 173 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Luke McInnis, Joe Carroll - +3

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Friday, April 14 vs. Jacksonville: 1-2 OTL

Solar Bears defenseman Jay Powell opened the scoring in the second period with his first in an Orlando uniform. Icemen captain Derek Lodermeier tied the game on the power play in the second period. Goaltenders Drennen Atherton of the Solar Bears and Charles Williams of the Icemen were the stars of the game with the masked men stopping 78 of 81 shots on goal in the game. The Icemen's Luke Lynch scored the game-winning goal with just nine seconds left in overtime. The game marked the seventh time this season the Solar Bears and Icemen played a game decided in overtime.

Saturday, April 8 at Savannah: 3-6 L

The Solar Bears got out to a 2-0 lead in the second period on first professional goals for Kenny Johnson and Alex Frye, but would eventually surrender four, second period goals to trail 4-3 going into the third. Orlando was unable to solve Jordan Papirny in the final frame and Savannah added two empty net goals to seal the 6-3 decision.

Sunday, April 9 at Jacksonville: 2-4 L

In a chippy contest that saw 92 combined penalty minutes between the two teams, it was the Icemen that prevailed in a 4-2 decision. Tyler Bird and Shawn Szydlowski each lit the lamp for the Solar Bears. Two power play goals for Derek Lodermeier and two assists from Christopher Brown and Tim Theochardis paced the Icemen.

2022-23 SOLAR BEARS AWARD WINNERS

Rob Kenny Community Service Award - #4 Chris Harpur

Clutch Performer - #20 Michael Brodzinski

Dan Snyder Award - #7 Tyler Bird

Most Valuable Player - #23 Tristin Langan

Player of the Year - #43 Ross Olsson

BITES:

Alex Frye and Kenny Johnson earned their first professional goals on Saturday in a 6-3 loss to the Savannah Ghost Pirates. Frye also picked up an assist in the game, notching his second multi-point game in just seven games this season.

Ross Olsson finished the 2022-23 season with 173 penalty minutes, the second most in an ECHL Solar Bears franchise history. His 28 goals were tied for the second-most in Solar Bears history.

Drennen Atherton made his professional debut Friday night, making 37 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss to Jacksonville.

Tyler Bird scored Sunday afternoon to give him a new professional career-high of 34 points this season.

Jimmy Mazza and Chris Harpur were the Solar Bears Ironmen this season, appearing in all 72 regular season games.

BEARS IN THE NHL PLAYOFFS:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Minnesota Wild

