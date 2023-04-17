Solar Bears Joe Carroll Signs PTO with Syracuse Crunch

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced Monday that forward Joe Carroll has signed a Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) with the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The 22-year-old native of Carp, Ontario appeared 23 games this season with the Solar Bears, scoring 22 points (13g-9a). In nine AHL games with the Belleville Senators this season, Carroll scored three goals and two assists.

Prior to his professional career, Carroll played 226 games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Soo Greyhounds and Peterborough Petes from 2017-2022, scoring 142 points (68g-74a). Internationally, Carroll participated in the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge for Team Canada in 2017.

