Komets Sign National Champion Defenseman Jake Johnson

The Komets have signed Quinnipiac University defenseman Jake Johnson. The team travels to Indy tonight before hosting the Fuel for the regular season finale tomorrow night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The Bakersfield Condors of the AHL have loaned defenseman Adam Brubacher to the Komets.

Johnson, 24, played 39 games for Quinnipiac University this season, scoring four goals with 11 assists, helping the Bobcats win the NCAA National Championship. The 6'0 defender also played four seasons with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, scoring 62 points in 102 games while gaining ECAC All-Academic honors all four years.

"Johnson knows how to win," said head coach Ben Boudreau. "He's a player that is sound defensively but can bring the offense from the back end. Adding a player with his resume at this time of year is a luxury we're fortunate to have. He's battle-tested and playoff ready."

The Komets will face Cincinnati in the best-of-seven first-round series of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, with games one and two played in Cincinnati next Friday and Saturday. The series will shift to Fort Wayne on Tuesday, April 25, and Friday, April 28. If necessary, game five will be played at the Coliseum on Sunday, April 30, at 6:00 p.m. Games six and seven, if necessary, will be back in Cincinnati.

Komet Hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

