Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 24

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 2-1-0-0 for the twenty-fourth week of the 2023-24 season. The Railers hosted the Newfoundland Growlers on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. They won 5-2 on Wednesday, 3-2 on Friday, and lost 9-3 on Saturday to the Growlers.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, March 27 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 5-2 W

Howdeshell, White and Cipollone combined for three goals and five assists. White was 2-1-3, Cipollone 0-3-3 and Howdeshell 1-1-2. White's assist was a pass to Blade Jenkins - back from Hartford to help out during the homestand - for an empty net goal at 17:56.

Friday, March 29 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 3-2 W

The goal scorers were Anthony Callin at 4:57, Blade Jenkins at 11:45 and Reece Newkirk at 13:44. Callin cut the Growlers lead to 2-1 as he slam-dunked a pass from Jenkins. The other two goals might not have happened after that if not for one of the season's most crucial saves by John Muse. It was a 2-1 score with Worcester on a power play that started at 10:13. A minute into it the Growlers broke free with a 2 on 1. Muse calmly stood his ground and made a blocker save to keep it a one-goal game.

Saturday, March 30 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 9-3 L

Isaac Johnson, just down from the AHL, registered a hat trick by scoring with five seconds left in the third period. He also had an assist. Neil Shea scored two goals for the Growlers. The Railers got single goals from Brendan Robbins, Connor Welsh and Jake Pivonka. Robbins' was his first since Jan. 5. Pivonka's was his 20th. He is the first rookie in Railers history with a 20-goal season.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, April 5 at Maine Mariners | 7:15 p.m. EST

Saturday, April 6 vs. Maine Mariners | 7:05 p.m. EST

Sunday, April 7 vs. Maine Mariners | 3:05 p.m. EST

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Anthony Callin played in his 72nd career ECHL game on Wednesday, the equivalent of a full season. He was (14-37-51 with 32 PIM and minus-1) in those games.

Newly signed rookies Mason Klee, Austin Heidemann and Regula made their DCU Center debuts on Wednesday.

Worcester improved to 73-15-9 all-time when it has a multi-goal scorer.

Henrik Tikkanen has won his last six games for Worcester, dating back to December.

Blade Jenkins' goal on Friday was the 30th of his Railers career. He is tied with Smotherman for sixth on the all-time list.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 29-29-5-3 on the season.

The Railers went 4-2-0 against the Growlers this season

Worcester leads the league in third period comeback wins with nine.

The Railers are ninth in the ECHL in shots per game (32.09)

Worcester is the fourth-least penalized team in the ECHL with 10.41 penalty minutes per game.

