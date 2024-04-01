Ryan Kenny Makes Gladiator Debut, Atlanta Shutout 6-0

NORFOLK, VA - The Atlanta Gladiators (20-42-3-1) were shutout 6-0 by the Norfolk Admirals (39-21-5-1) on Saturday night, at the Norfolk Scope, in Norfolk, Virginia.

1. Brady Fleurent (NOR) - 4 goals, +3

2. Yaniv Perets (NOR) - 27 save shutout

3. Brandon Osmundson (NOR) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +3

As he did the night previous, Brady Fleurent (9th) opened the scoring for the Admirals, crashing the crease, and beating Josh Boyko, just 90 seconds into the contest. (1:30)

Later in the frame, Fleurent would add his 10th of the season, and second of the game, with a power-play strike, to put his team ahead, 2-0. (12:42)

With his team shorthanded, Brady Fleurent (11th) would secure the hat-trick, making it 3-0 Admirals, less than five minutes into the second stanza of play. (4:59)

Just past the halfway mark of the middle frame, Brandon Osmundson (9th) would score Norfolk's fourth goal, and their second shorthanded goal of the contest. (11:59)

Brady Fleurent would find himself right back on the scoresheet, with his fourth goal of the game, and 11th of the season, late in the second period. (16:29)

After forty minutes, Atlanta goaltender Josh Boyko would be pulled in favor of Ryan Kenny, who stepped in between the pipes for the first time as an Atlanta Gladiator.

Kenny had a strong showing in the third period, turning aside eight of nine Norfolk shots, allowing one goal, to Stepan Timofeyev (18th). (7:09)

Josh Boyko stopped 16 of 21 through two periods for Atlanta, while Ryan Kenny denied eight of nine in the third. In the winning effort for the Admirals, Yaniv Perets stopped every single shot he faced, going 27 for 27.

