Brady Fleurent Named ECHL Player of the Week
April 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Norfolk Admirals News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brady Fleurent of the Norfolk Admirals is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 25-30.
Fleurent scored four goals and added an assist for five points in two games against Atlanta last week. Fleurent becomes the second Admirals player to recieve Player of the Week honors. Last week, Denis Smirnov won the award for totaling nine points in four games.
The 29-year-old had a goal and an assist in 5-2 win on Friday before scoring four goals in a 6-0 victory on Saturday.
A native of Biddeford, Maine, Fleurent has 28 points (12g-16a) in 29 games with the Admirals this season. He began the season with Knoxville in the SPHL, where he had 19 points (13g-6a) in 23 games.
Fleurent has tallied 66 points (25g-41a) in 134 career ECHL games while adding 113 points (55g-58a) in 121 career SPHL games.
Prior to turning pro, Fleurent recorded 181 points (60g-121a) in 110 career games at the University of New England
On behalf of Brady Fleurent, a case of pucks will be donated to a Norfolk youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 49,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
