Luce, Prokop, and Mutter All Return to the Gladiators
April 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that defenseman Luke Prokop and forward Navrin Mutter have both been reassigned by the Nashville Predators, from the Milwaukee Admirals, back to the Gladiators. In addition, defenseman Griffin Luce has been loaned back to Atlanta from Milwaukee.
In 49 games with Atlanta this year, Prokop, 21, has posted 25 points (4G, 21A). During his most recent call-up, the 6'6 right-shot defender suited up in five games for the Admirals, accruing two assists.
Luce, 26, appeared in six contests with the Admirals, posting two points, both being assists. In 59 games with Atlanta prior to his call-up, the 6-3 blue liner racked up 12 points (3G, 9A).
Mutter, 23, has appeared in 27 games so far this season with Atlanta, amassing seven total points (5G, 2A) to go along with 54 penalty minutes. In 23 games with Milwaukee this season, the NHL contracted forwarded has recorded four points (0G, 4A).
