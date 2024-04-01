Stingrays Weekly Report- April 1

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Stingrays swept their South Carolina rivals, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, in a home-and-home series this past weekend. They are currently in third place in the South Division standings with 81 points. This week the Stingrays will play three games against two South Division foes, the Savannah Ghost Pirates and the Jacksonville Icemen.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 38-24-4-1 LAST WEEK: 2-0-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, March 30 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 3-2 OT W

The Stingrays earned a crucial 3-2 overtime victory on the road against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday evening. Mitchell Gibson made 36 saves on 38 shots, and the Stingrays recorded 28 shots on goal in the victory.

Saturday, March 31 vs. Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 4-1 W

The Rays earned a convincing 4-1 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Saturday evening. The Stingrays scored three power-play goals, Kevin O'Neil tallied four points, and Mitchell Gibson made 19 saves on 20 shots in the victory.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, April 4 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:00 pm EST

Friday, April 5 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates | 7:05 pm EST

Saturday, April 6 vs. Jacksonville Icemen | 6:05 pm EST

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Austin Magera (27)

Assists: Austin Magera, Kevin O'Neil (44)

Points: Austin Magera (71)

Plus/Minus: Austin Magera (+20)

Penalty Minutes: Garet Hunt (118)

Power Play Goals: Jack Adams (8)

Wins: Mitchell Gibson (21)

Goals Against Average: Mitchell Gibson (2.45)

Save Percentage: Mitchell Gibson (0.902)

WHO'S HOT: Kevin O'Neil is on a seven game point streak (two goals, nine assists). He is tied for the team lead in assists with 44.

STAT OF THE WEEK: The Stingrays scored 4 power play goals in two games this weekend and went 3 for 5 on the power play on Saturday.

