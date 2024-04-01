Nolan Walker Returns from Loan with AHL's Cleveland Monsters
April 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Forward Nolan Walker has returned to Kansas City from his loan with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters, the team announced today.
Walker played in four games with Cleveland - his first four career AHL games.
The former St. Cloud State Husky is in his first season with Kansas City and has played in 58 games with the Mavericks, scoring 31 goals and 63 points. Walker is one of eight Mavericks skaters to record 30 or more goals in a single season in ECHL franchise history.
Walker and the Mavericks are on the road for three games this week at Utah and return to Kansas City for their final two regular season home games on April 9 and 10.
Tickets for all remaining regular season and the Mavericks first two postseason home games are available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or 816-252-7825.
