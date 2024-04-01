Komets Two Points Back of Third Place

Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gained three out of a possible four points last week and currently sit in fifth place in the Central Division, just one point back of fourth place Kalamazoo and two points behind third place Wheeling. The Komets will travel to Wheeling on Friday. The team will host Indy on Saturday for Orange Out Night at 7:30 p.m. before traveling to Kalamazoo on Sunday. The Komets have six games remaining in the regular season.

Last week's results

Fri. 3/29 vs Indy FW 3 - IND 4 OTL

Sat. 3/30 vs Kalamazoo FW 5 - KAL 2 W

About last week -

On Friday, the Indy Fuel returned to the Coliseum. The scoring was opened when Komet rookie Ethen de Jong batted the puck past Indy goaltender Zach Driscoll at the 3:54 mark of the first period, but was quickly followed by an Indy goal at 4:18. In the second period, the Komets again opened the scoring as Zack Andrusiak took a Jack Dugan pass to net his 33rd of the season to give the Komets the lead at 3:55. Indy's Cam Hausinger evened the score 15:05 with his seventh goal of the campaign. In the third, just seven seconds into the period, Jake Chiasson scored to put his team up by a goal again. The Komets could not maintain the advantage as the Fuel converted at 7:17 to tie the game. The game was forced to overtime, and the Fuel's Seamus Malone ended the game with a wraparound goal at 1:54, which resulted in a final score of 4-3. Tyler Parks made 44 saves in the loss.

On Saturday, the Komets grabbed the early lead and did not relinquish, beating the visiting Wings 5-2. Xavier Cormier scored at :38 mark of the first period to open the scoring. Former Komet, Brad Morrison, scored for Kalamazoo on a power play to even the score at one. The Komets netted the second period's only goal as Jack Dugan scored his 20th of the season at 3:44. In the third period, it was all Fort Wayne as Cormier, Jake Chiasson, and Jack Gorniak scored. Kalamazoo's Colin Soccoman scored the Wings' lone goal at 7:01, as Brett Brochu earned the win in goal, making 26 saves.

Komet streaks-

Points: 3 games, Andrusiak (2g, 2a), 2 games, de Jong (1g, 2a), 2 games, Dugan (1g, 2a), 2 games, Berglund (2a), 2 games, Chiasson (2g)

Goals: 2 games, Andrusiak (2g)

Assists: 2 games, Andrusiak (2a), 2 games, Dugan (2a), 2 games, Berglund (2a)

Home Points: 3 games, Chiasson (2g, 1a), 3 games, Berglund (3a), 2 games, Andrusiak (1g, 2a), 2 games, de Jong (1g, 2a), games, Dugan (2a), Rees, 2 games (1g, 2a)

Home Goals: 2 games, Chiasson (2g)

Home Assists: 3 games, Berglund (3a), 2 games, Dugan (2a)

Komet leaders-

Points: 75, Dugan (20g, 55a)

Goals: 26, Linden

Assists: 55, Dugan

Power Play Goals: 10, Linden

Short-Handed Goals: 3, Linden

Game Winning Goals: 6, Linden

Shots: 208, D'Aoust

PIM: 165, Dugan

Plus/Minus: +23, Bernard

Home Points: 37, Dugan (7g, 30a)

Home Goals: 14, Linden

Home Assists: 30, Dugan

Road Points: 38, Dugan (10g, 28a)

Road Goals: 12, Linden

Road Assists: 28, Dugan

Goaltenders

Appearances: 35, Parks

Wins: 17, Parks

Saves: 980, Parks

Goals against Avg: 2.66, Brochu

Save percentage: .920, Brochu

Shutouts: 2, Fanti

Special K's - The Komets scored two power-play goals on five chances, and the team held the opposition to one power-play goal on seven chances.

Icing the puck - Tyler Parks made 23 saves in the second period on Friday. That was the most in a period by a goaltender this season. The 48 total shots faced were also the most in a game this season. The Komets scored a goal just :07 into the third period on Friday, one second from Jim Hrychuik's mark of 06 set on January 31, 1973, in a game versus Des Moines. Zack Andrusiak has four points (2g, 2a) in four games with the Komets. The Komets 24 shots in the first period on Saturday were the most in one period this season. The Komets are 5-2-0 versus Wheeling this season and 6-1-1 versus Kalamazoo.

Equipment and Memorabilia Sale- The Komets will hold an equipment and memorabilia sale this Saturday night in the Century Club room, starting when doors open and continuing throughout the game.

Upcoming Promotions

Saturday, April 6, 2024

Orange Out versus Indy: The Komets will be wearing special Orange Out Nickname Jerseys. Game used jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the National Kidney Foundation.

