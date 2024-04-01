Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

April 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears dropped two of three games last week and are one point back of the Florida Everblades for the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division. In the final two weeks of the regular season, the Solar Bears wrap up the home portion of the schedule with four games at Kia Center this week.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, April 2, 7pm, vs. Savannah

Thursday, April 4, 7pm vs. Greenville - Thirsty Thursday

Friday, April 5, 7pm, vs. Greenville - Fan Appreciation Night

Saturday, April 6, 7pm vs. Greenville - First Responders Appreciation Night presented by VyStar Credit Union - Guns N' Hoses Charity Game at 2pm

AT A GLANCE:

SEASON RECORD: 34-24-6-2 (.576)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 1-2-0-0

RECORD IN LAST 10 GAMES: 6-4-0-0

EASTERN CONFERENCE PLACE: 7th of 14

ACTIVE LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Brayden Low - 44 points

MOST GOALS: Brayden Low - 20 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Ben Carroll - 28 assists

PIM LEADER: Kelly Bent - 158 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Jimmy Mazza - +16

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Monday, March 25 vs. Florida: 4-2 W

The Solar Bears trailed 1-0 and 2-1 in the game, but behind a Tyler Bird hat trick, Orlando soared to a 4-2 victory over Florida last Monday night. Alex Frye (16) supplied the game-winning goal in the third period. Evan Fitzpatrick made 22 saves in the victory.

Thursday, March 28 vs. Jacksonville: 4-5 L

Down three goals in the final period, Orlando mounted a comeback that saw the Bears make it a one-goal game, but could not get the equalizer in a 5-4 loss. Alex Frye (2), Tyler Bird, and Aaron Luchuk all lit the lamp for the Bears. Evan Fitzpatrick made 33 saves in the losing effort for Orlando.

Friday, March 29 at Savannah: 0-5 L

After three unsuccessful power plays in the first period, the Solar Bears offense failed to get started in Savannah Friday night, falling by a 5-0 score. It was the first time the Solar Bears were shut out on the road since Nov. 1, 2023 at FLA (4-0 L).

BITES:

Darik Angeli will play in his 450th ECHL game on Tuesday night against Savannah. 66 of his 450 ECHL games have been played with the Solar Bears. (2016-17, 2023-24)

Tyler Bird had a six-game point streak snapped Friday night in the 5-0 loss to Savannah. Bird scored 11 points (5g-6a) during his streak.

Tyler Bird is tied for second in the ECHL in shorthanded goals (4)

Solar Bears have the top ranked penalty kill at home this season (86.7%)

Solar Bears are tied for second for shorthanded goals at home (6).

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Several former Solar Bears currently occupy spots on NHL rosters for the 2023-24 season - here we will track their progress:

Connor Ingram - Goaltender - Arizona Coyotes - 45 GP, 20-19-3, .908%

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Washington Capitals - 31 GP, 13-13-3, .888%

Mason Marchment - Forward - Dallas Stars - 74 GP, 20g-31a

Ryan Reaves - Forward - Toronto Maple Leafs - 42 GP, 3g-2a

Spencer Martin - Goaltender - Carolina Hurricanes - 5 GP, 4-0-1, .922%

