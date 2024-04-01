Ryan Jones Return to Kansas City from Coachella Valley

April 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Defenseman Ryan Jones has returned to the Mavericks from his recall with the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds.

Jones has played in two AHL games this season and 168 for his career.

This season in Kansas City, Jones ranks second among all Mavericks defensemen in points (25) and assists (21).

Jones and the Mavericks are on the road for three games this week at Utah and return to Kansas City for their final two regular season home games on April 9 and 10.

Tickets for all remaining regular season and the Mavericks first two postseason home games are available at kcmavericks.com/tickets or 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.