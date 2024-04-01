Solar Bears Partner with Project Opioid's What's the Fix Campaign Tuesday, April 2
April 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are excited to announce the team's second event with the Florida-based nonprofit Project Opioid, which will take place during the Orlando Solar Bears vs Savannah Ghost Pirates game on Tuesday, April 2nd at the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center.
This event offers a unique opportunity to collaborate with the Solar Bears and Project Opioid's campaign, What's The Fix?, on addressing the overdose crisis affecting Gen Z and Millennials. The What's The Fix? Campaign launched in Brevard, Orange, Osceola, and Seminole Counties this past summer with the goal of bringing awareness to the growing overdose crisis affecting young people by utilizing social media platforms. By uniting Central Florida communities and leaders, Project Opioid hopes to raise awareness about this critical issue and ignite positive change.
While the main event is invite-only, the Orlando Solar Bears will be highlighting the partnership throughout the game. Learn more about Project Opioid's initiative by visiting whatsthefix.org or @wtfwhatsthefix on Instagram and TikTok.
