Anson Thornton Reassigned by Arizona from Reading to Tucson
April 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that goaltender Anson Thornton has been reassigned by the Arizona Coyotes from Reading to the Tucson Roadrunners.
Thornton, 20, played in nine games for the Royals since he was reassigned by Arizona from Tucson to Reading on February 8, 2024. With Reading, the Oshawa, Ontario native posted a 2-7-0 record, 3.77 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.
The 6'3", 185-pound right catch netminder opened the 2023-24 season with Tucson where he recorded a 2-1-0 record, 4.10 goals-against average, and .849 save percentage with the Roadrunners.
Royals Upcoming:
The Royals continue their season-long six-game road stretch in Norfolk for a three-game series opener against the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, April 3rd at 7:05 p.m.
The Royals return home for their final two games of the regular season on Friday, April 12th and Saturday, April 13th. Both games are 7:00 p.m. puck drops at Santander Arena.
The home games feature the Royals Youth Hockey Night on the 12th and Fandemonium Night on the 13th. Fans can enjoy a 'Youth Hockey Jamboree' and a pre-game Happy Hour from 6-7:00 p.m. on the 12th before we celebrate our amazing fans with giveaways and prizes at every stoppage for Fandemonium Night on the 13th!
-
Upcoming Games:
Youth Hockey Night - Apr. 12 vs. Orlando
Youth Hockey parade
Youth Hockey on-ice demonstration
Fandemonium / Mental Health and Recovery Night - Apr. 13 vs. Orlando
Pregame yoga with BLDG 7 Yoga
Giveaways Galore with prizes at every stoppage!
Post-game skate with the players
Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College
Royals365 Season Member 'Jersey Off Our Backs' Raffle
-
2023-24 Season Memberships
Images from this story
|
Reading Royals goaltender Anson Thornton
- Anson Thornton Reassigned by Arizona from Reading to Tucson
