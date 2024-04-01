ECHL Transactions - April 1
April 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 1, 2024:
AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Adirondack:
Everett Wardle, F
Norfolk:
Dakota Krebs, D
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Chase Perry, G
Atlanta:
Ryan Kenny, G
Reading:
Justin Michaelian, F
Utah:
Max Neill, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jackson van de Leest, D returned from loan to Utica
Add Jeremy Brodeur, G returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)
Allen:
Add Kameron Kielly, F added to active roster (claimed from South Carolina)
Add Chase Perry, G activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Solag Bakich, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)
Atlanta:
Add Navrin Mutter, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Add Luke Prokop, D assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville
Add Griffin Luce, D assigned by Milwaukee
Delete Mitch Walinski, F placed on reserve
Delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve
Delete Jay Powell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Cincinnati:
Delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland [3/31]
Florida:
Add Jesse Lansdell, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Craig Needham, F signed contract, transferred from ATO
Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)
Fort Wayne:
Add Ryan Fanti, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Delete Ryan Fanti, G placed on reserve
Delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Delete Mitch Andres, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Indy:
Delete Cayden Edwards, G released as EBUG
Iowa:
Add Louka Henault, D activated from reserve
Delete Matt Brassard, D placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Ryan Jones, D assigned by Coachella Valley
Add Nolan Walker, F returned from loan to Cleveland
Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve
Delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on reserve
Delete David Cotton, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)
Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Newfoundland:
Delete Grant Cruikshank, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Delete Mark Liwiski, F recalled by Manitoba
Orlando:
Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Brandon Halverson, G recalled by Syracuse
Reading:
Delete Anson Thornton, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona
Savannah:
Add T.J. Lloyd, D activated from reserve
Delete Nolan Welsh, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)
Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)
Worcester:
Add Zach White, F returned from bereavement/family leave
Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders
Delete Joe Spagnoli, G released as EBUG
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 1, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - April 1 - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, April 1, 2024 - Wichita Thunder
- Ryan Jones Return to Kansas City from Coachella Valley - Kansas City Mavericks
- Nolan Walker Returns from Loan with AHL's Cleveland Monsters - Kansas City Mavericks
- Komets Two Points Back of Third Place - Fort Wayne Komets
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Anson Thornton Reassigned by Arizona from Reading to Tucson - Reading Royals
- Luce, Prokop, and Mutter All Return to the Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- Solar Bears Partner with Project Opioid's What's the Fix Campaign Tuesday, April 2 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Brady Fleurent Named ECHL Player of the Week - Norfolk Admirals
- Norfolk's Fleurent Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Icemen's Vernon Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Jacksonville Icemen
- Jacksonville's Vernon Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Soars into April, Regular Season Home Finale this Weekend - Kalamazoo Wings
- Try Hockey for Free with the Royals this Month, April 28th - Reading Royals
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 24 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Weekly Report- April 1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 24: April 1, 2024 - Toledo Walleye
- Ryan Kenny Makes Gladiator Debut, Atlanta Shutout 6-0 - Atlanta Gladiators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.