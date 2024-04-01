ECHL Transactions - April 1

April 1, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, April 1, 2024:

AMATEUR TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Adirondack:

Everett Wardle, F

Norfolk:

Dakota Krebs, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Chase Perry, G

Atlanta:

Ryan Kenny, G

Reading:

Justin Michaelian, F

Utah:

Max Neill, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jackson van de Leest, D returned from loan to Utica

Add Jeremy Brodeur, G returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Tyler Brennan, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Allen:

Add Kameron Kielly, F added to active roster (claimed from South Carolina)

Add Chase Perry, G activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Solag Bakich, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Atlanta:

Add Navrin Mutter, F assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Add Luke Prokop, D assigned from Milwaukee by Nashville

Add Griffin Luce, D assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Mitch Walinski, F placed on reserve

Delete Robert Calisti, D placed on reserve

Delete Jay Powell, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Cincinnati:

Delete Pavel Cajan, G recalled by Cleveland [3/31]

Florida:

Add Jesse Lansdell, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Craig Needham, F signed contract, transferred from ATO

Delete Zachary Tsekos, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/31)

Fort Wayne:

Add Ryan Fanti, G assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Delete Ryan Fanti, G placed on reserve

Delete Daniel Amesbury, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Delete Mitch Andres, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Indy:

Delete Cayden Edwards, G released as EBUG

Iowa:

Add Louka Henault, D activated from reserve

Delete Matt Brassard, D placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Ryan Jones, D assigned by Coachella Valley

Add Nolan Walker, F returned from loan to Cleveland

Delete Bobby Hampton, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake McLaughlin, D placed on reserve

Delete David Cotton, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/23)

Delete Dillon Kelley, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Newfoundland:

Delete Grant Cruikshank, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Isaac Johnson, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Delete Mark Liwiski, F recalled by Manitoba

Orlando:

Add Jimmy Poreda, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Brandon Halverson, G recalled by Syracuse

Reading:

Delete Anson Thornton, G recalled to Tucson by Arizona

Savannah:

Add T.J. Lloyd, D activated from reserve

Delete Nolan Welsh, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/24)

Delete Tanner Vescio, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/30)

Worcester:

Add Zach White, F returned from bereavement/family leave

Delete Reece Newkirk, F recalled to Bridgeport by NY Islanders

Delete Joe Spagnoli, G released as EBUG

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.