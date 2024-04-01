Jacksonville's Vernon Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Jacksonville Icemen goaltender Matt Vernon

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Matt Vernon of the Jacksonville Icemen is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 25-30. It is the second time this season that he has received the weekly honor.

Vernon went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 2.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .936 in three appearances last week.

The 26-year-old made 35 saves in a 5-4 win at Orlando on Thursday, turned aside 32 shots in a 5-3 victory at Florida on Friday and stopped all 35 shots in a 2-0 win against the Everblades on Saturday.

A native of Calgary, Alberta, Vernon is tied for the ECHL lead with 25 wins while ranking third with a 2.36 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage.

The son of Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender Mike Vernon, he made his pro debut late last season after completing his collegiate career, appearing in two games with Reading with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage.

Prior to turning pro, Vernon appeared in 67 career games at Colorado College posting an overall record of 15-31-6 with six shutouts, a 2.64 goals-against average and a save percentage of .914.

